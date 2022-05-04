Oklahoma State senior guard Isaac Likekele announced on Twitter Wednesday that he is transferring to Ohio State.

In the 30 games he played last season, Likekele averaged 7.1 points per game with a shooting percentage of 43.7 percent. The Arlington, Texas, native attempted just 11 3-point field goals, converting two, while notching a 53.6 percent clip at the charity stripe.

Likekele will replace the losses of freshmen guards Meechie Johnson Jr. who transferred to South Carolina and Malaki Branham who announced April 27 that he will remain in the NBA draft pool.

The 6-foot-5, 215-pound guard joins transfer junior guards Tanner Holden from Wright State and Sean McNeil from West Virginia as additions to head coach Chris Holtmann’s squad for next season.

The only returning guard from last season is sophomore Eugene Brown III. However, Ohio State is expected to add class of 2022 guards Roddy Gayle Jr. and Bruce Thornton — who rank 41st and 42nd, respectively, in the 247Sports national recruiting rankings.