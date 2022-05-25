In an evolving technological world, the Fisher College of Business is creating a new graduate certificate program to help Information Technology professionals keep up in an over $5.3 trillion industry.

Starting in the fall, the fully-online program will be completed with eight courses in over 10 months, granting a degree in IT business strategy. The program will cost $19,570 for in-state students and $20,170 for those out-of-state, according to the College of Business website.

“It’s a very future-oriented program,” McAndrew said. “They’re learning the skills needed to respond to things that happen in the future.”

Jennie McAndrew, Fisher program coordinator of executive education, said the program focuses on three components: a leadership program, the curriculum and a capstone project completed with a project coach.

IT is one of the fastest-growing industries, with technology employment expected to grow at about twice the rate of overall employment in the U.S., according to nonprofit trade association CompTIA. By 2030, over 9 million IT jobs are expected to be held in the U.S. — the largest technology market in the world.

The courses in this program combine aspects of both business and technology, according to a university press release. The classes, which will be a combination of synchronous and asynchronous coursework, will cover topics such as critical thinking, data analysis for managers, technology and innovation strategy and finance.

Meredith Conder, executive director of executive education at the College of Business, said the graduate certificate was developed for IT professionals with the help of IT leaders.

“We didn’t develop this in a vacuum,” Conder said. “We developed it hand in hand with CIOs and IT leaders who were in the trenches, doing the work, and seeing the need.”

Conder said the graduate certificate is meant to help IT professionals boost their credibility, progressing their careers forward. She said IT professionals are now expected to not only work with technology, but become business leaders, such as CEO’s and chief strategy officers.

The first cohort for this program will start Aug. 23 and will end June 30, 2023, according to the website. More information can be found by registering and attending a virtual information session Thursday from 12:00-12:30 p.m.

Conder said due to events such as the COVID-19 pandemic, IT leaders now receive more recognition than they have in the past. She said more is now expected of these leaders, which is why she believes this program is so essential.

“[IT professionals] don’t have time to go to school, or get a mentor, and get five more years of experience in order to know how to do this,” Conder said. “Many of them are in situations now where they’re being asked to make things happen now.”