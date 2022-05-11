Norman Jones will serve as the next vice provost and dean for undergraduate education starting July 1, Executive Vice President and Provost Melissa L. Gilliam said in an announcement Tuesday.

Jones has served as the dean and director of Ohio State Mansfield since 2017, increasing retention rates for “underserved and historically underrepresented students” and has raised over $3 million in philanthropic gifts, Gilliam said.

“Above all, he is a skilled and passionate relationship-builder who has created partnerships across the state and in the Mansfield community,” Gilliam said.

In this role, Jones will help create “challenging and transformative” academic experiences on all campuses, Gilliam said. He will also lead the Office of Undergraduate Education to support students in their academics in many areas — including academic enrichment, Military and Veterans Services, Student-Athlete Support Services Office, undergraduate education and transition and academic growth.

“Norman has already worked closely with many of these groups, and I am eager to see him extend his vision and passion across our campuses,” Gilliam said.