An on-campus robbery and assault occurred in the parking lot of the Child Care Center Friday, according to a public safety notice.

At approximately 10:49 a.m., the victim, who is not affiliated with Ohio State, was walking through the parking lot when a group of individuals got out of their car, knocked her to the ground with a strike to the head and stole her purse, according to the notice.

According to the notice, no weapons were observed, and the victim sustained minor injuries.

The suspects fled in their car and were last seen driving eastbound on Ackerman Road, according to the notice.

People with information regarding the incident should contact the Ohio State University Police Division at 614-292-2121.