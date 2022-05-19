Inside of Orton Hall, located on the south end of the Oval, lies a museum that offers visitors a picture of thousands of years of natural history.

The Orton Hall Geological Museum, which houses thousands of fossils, minerals and gemstones, was founded in 1893 by Edward Orton — Ohio State’s first president. Orton also worked as a geology professor and state geologist, and donated around 10,000 items from his personal collection to the museum, according to the museum’s website.

Dale Gnidovec, curator of the museum, said he hopes people can learn about Ohio’s geological history through the museum.

“Ohio is world famous for fossils,” Gnidovec said. “I hope it shows people the diversity of ancient life on this planet. I think that’s what makes us special.”

Gnidovec said he has worked with the museum for over 30 years, with meteorites, dinosaur fossils and diamonds coming through his office.

Loren Babcock, a professor of paleontology and sedimentary geology and director of the museum, said the museum is a good resource for all students, especially those looking to study geology, paleontology and other subjects.

Babcock said while a majority of the items on display come from donations, specimens are also gathered through funded research projects. He said the museum has items from all seven continents, with an estimated 500,000 to 1 million specimens in Orton Hall.

Gnidovec said he has worked at a number of dig sites and field areas across the U.S., searching and digging up dinosaur fossils and bones. He said he is in charge of museum tours, taking care of each item in the museum and identifying the many specimens brought in.

“We have professors all over the world who help bring in stuff for the museum,” Gnidovec said. “Quite frankly, we’re bursting at the seam.”

Gnidovec said specimens they cannot fit in the museum get sent to other schools or to the Columbus Rock and Mineral Society — a club that holds monthly meetings on geology and showcases rocks and minerals in its annual Rock Show.

Babcock said students who would like to learn more about museum development should sign up for the Natural History Museum Curation Program. This 12-14 credit hour program is designed to prepare undergraduate and graduate students careers in fields related to curating museums.

Gnidovec said the museum struggled to find visitors during the pandemic, and it had to close its doors during the 2020-21 academic year. With it open again for 2022, he said people are making their way back, and he is looking forward to see people become interested in the history behind the museum’s specimens.

“I hope to expand their mind. The huge amounts of time involved, the huge changes that occurred,” Gnidovec said. “I hope visitors can realize that geology isn’t boring. There’s a lot of neat stuff to it.”

The museum is open for free weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Groups, such as classes and clubs, can request a free in-person or virtual tour of the museum by calling 614-292-6896 or via email.