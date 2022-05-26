The Wexner Center for the Arts will be offering free gallery admission beginning June 10, according to a press release.

According to the release, the Wexner Center unveiled a new partnership with American Electrical Power and other community supporters to allow visitors free admission for the summer, beginning with the “Portal For(e) the Ephemeral Passage.” The exhibition will include a preview party and a dub night reggae night June 9.

The “Portal For(e)” exhibition provides interconnected events that invite visitors to ruminate on Black feminism and queer theory, as well as intimacy and wellness, according to the release.

The Wexner Center also announced discounted parking for film and video and performing arts events throughout the summer, according to the release. However, those events require paid admission.