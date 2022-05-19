From May 18-June 5, the Columbus Association for the Performing Arts will present the beloved musical “Wicked” and its iconic ballads at the Ohio Theatre.

Lisa Minken, CAPA’s Broadway marketing manager, said “Wicked” sets the backstory to “The Wizard of Oz” and explores the arc of characters, such as the Wicked Witch of the West, Glinda and the Wizard before they meet Dorothy. The musical is returning to Columbus for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.

“‘Wicked’ is a very popular show that Columbus audiences love, so we were very excited to get it back and happy to have it in the first season back from the pandemic,” Minken said.

“Wicked” is simultaneously appearing on Broadway in New York City and touring in North America. The tour has been going on for several months and has stopped in many other American cities.

Kimberly Immanuel, who portrays Nessarose in “Wicked,” joined the tour March 9 and began performances March 22. Alongside Immanuel, Lissa Deguzman will star as Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, and Jennafer Newberry will take on the role of Glinda, the Good Witch of the North.

With a tour as long as “Wicked’s” has been, performers are often replaced to avoid burnout or to fulfill other professional obligations, Immanuel said.

Immanuel’s group, which includes new performers for the characters of Elphaba, Bach, Wizard and Glinda, has been performing together for over a month and have started to feel comfortable as a cast, she said.

“It has gone from very scary and overwhelming to something that is really fun to do, and I am really grateful to be on stage each day,” Immanuel said.

Immanuel has since attended New York University and participated in musicals such as “The Fantastics,” “42nd Street,” “White Christmas” and “Hadestown.” Her roles included understudy, standby, swing and dance captain, all of which prepared and made her incredibly appreciative of her role in “Wicked,” she said.

“’Wicked’ is such a feel good, upbeat, iconic, epic musical that I have dreamed about doing since I was a child,” Immanuel said. ”I never thought I would do it so it has been such a dream come true, and there is not a day that the 16 year old inside of me doesn’t get butterflies when I hear the overture.”

The show will run in Columbus for three weeks, longer than the tour length of most shows, which the cast and crew are excited about, Minken said.

Immanuel had previously been in Columbus for her tour of “Hadestown,” but didn’t have the chance to explore, and is looking forward to discovering all that the city has to offer during her time in the city with “Wicked,” she said.

“It’s cool after some time, especially with a longer run, you really get to feel like you live in a place for an amount of time,” Immanuel said.

“Wicked” will be at the Ohio Theatre May 18-June 5. Ticket prices start at $43 and can be purchased online, by phone at (614)469-0939 or in person at 39 E. State St.