After spending nine seasons as an associate coach at Texas Christian University, Bill Mosiello was tabbed as Ohio State baseball’s next head coach June 16.

Mosiello has nearly 30 years of coaching experience under his belt, but his opportunity at Ohio State is Mosiello’s first chance to be a head coach at the collegiate level.

“It’s not lost on me how important this is and the opportunity I have,” Mosiello said. “I didn’t wait 36 years to have this dream opportunity to say, ‘Yeah just give me a few years.’ Let’s get this thing going.”

The hiring comes off a coaching search after Greg Beals was fired as head baseball coach at the end of the 2022 season. During Beals’ 12-year tenure, the Buckeyes reached the NCAA Regional round three times.

Outside of his time at TCU, Mosiello has nearly 30 years of collegiate coaching experience and spent seven seasons as a minor league manager. He has guided his programs to five trips to the College World Series and coached over 90 MLB players.

Mosiello said he not only wants to develop the baseball team into a consistent winner but also mold the players into future leaders.

“We’re going to build them as people,” Mosiello said. “They’re going to be great teammates, great brothers, boyfriends and one day husbands. That’s what we’re going to develop.”

Mosiello’s recruiting process will be more than identifying talent, he said. He’s not only looking for the best players, but those who fit into his system and style of coaching.

Mosiello said he wants his players to improve every single day under his tenure, whether they’re on or off the field.

“We’re going to take care of business on a daily basis,” Mosiello said. “There’s no part of the game of baseball that’s more important. One thing my players will learn from day one about what’s the most important thing to do in our program, they’ll say immediately: ‘Whatever we’re doing at the time.’”

Mosiello said he recognizes that he needs the trust of his players in order to carry out the vision he has for the program, which he realizes is a two-way process.

“Every day they don’t trust me, we go backwards,” Mosiello said. “For me, it’s pretty simple. There’s a huge difference in wanting to win and willing to win. Doing the right thing will always be the core of who we are and what we do.”