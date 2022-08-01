Columbus offers a unique college experience to Buckeyes due to its emphasis on Ohio State students and their ability to explore what the city has to offer. Here’s an updated guide for some of the must-sees venues for students looking to immerse themselves in local entertainment.

Newport Music Hall

Conveniently located across the street from the Ohio Union, Newport Music Hall is a staple for Ohio State students who are hoping to enjoy performances from their favorite musicians. Originally a movie theater and host to rock and roll greats, Newport holds historic value that concertgoers can’t help but admire when entering the venue.

Kemba Live!

Kemba Live! boasts the title of being the first indoor and outdoor concert venue in the United States. The venue is able to host thousands of patrons, and its location in the heart of the Arena District makes it an entertainment hotspot that’s a quick Lyft ride away.

Ohio Theatre

Built in 1928 as a movie theater, the Ohio Theatre was saved from demolition by the Columbus Association for the Performing Arts and restored in the 1960s. Today, the theatre is Columbus’ premiere event venue and hosts a variety of live performances every year, such as touring Broadway shows or movie nights.

The Bluestone

Originally a church, The Bluestone has quickly made a name for itself as one of the most unique venues for concerts, weddings and a variety of other special events in Columbus. Its distinctive stained glass windows and high ceilings allow for unparalleled acoustics and an unforgettable experience.

The Basement

The Basement gives Columbus music lovers access to a more local music scene than at Kemba or Newport. The venue is known for hosting more underground artists but also has larger names in its roster as well. Located across from Kemba, The Basement has the same surrounding benefits of accessibility and energy in the Arena District.

Kafe Kerouac

A cafe by day and dive bar by night, Kafe Kerouac is the perfect place for literature lovers and coffee enthusiasts. The beverages are named after famous authors, and its quaint feel makes it the perfect place to study or catch up with a friend. A small stage located inside is also used for slam poetry nights and performances from local musicians.

Columbus Museum of Art

Home to works belonging to some of the most influential artists in the world, the Columbus Museum of Art is a cultural centerpiece of the city. The museum frequently updates its special exhibitions, which is why the museum is worth multiple visits. Its free admission makes the museum a perfect Sunday afternoon activity.

Wexner Center for the Arts

The Wexner Center for the Arts offers students access to thought-provoking exhibitions and galleries just across from The Oval. Free with a BuckID, the Wex has been a staple on Ohio State’s campus since 1989 as a longtime institution of creativity. Inside the Wex is also the Heirloom Cafe, the place to grab a healthy bite to eat and study.

Billy Ireland Cartoon Library and Museum

As a part of the university’s library system, the Billy Ireland Cartoon Library and Museum is home to a comprehensive collection of all things comics and cartoons. The museum provides a variety of programming for students and new exhibitions. Tours are available by appointment.