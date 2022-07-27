From the Atlantic to Pacific, head coach Ryan Day is excited the Big Ten became a nationwide conference when the University of California, Los Angeles and University of Southern California announced their expansion in July.

During the second session of Big Ten Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Wednesday, Day said the additions of UCLA and USC are “exciting” and a “big move” for the future of the conference.

“It’s certainly a big move that I give Commissioner Warren, the athletic directors, presidents a lot of credit for. It was a big move that really helps our conference and gives us a lot of juice,” Day said. “I don’t know if I can tell you that right now we’re seeing a big effect on recruiting. I think we will as time goes on, for sure.”

The Bruins and Trojans programs will officially join the Big Ten in August 2024, but they’re already beginning to impact conversations about what’s to come.

Tuesday, Warren said he embraces the prospect of future expansion, noting the Big Ten is well-equipped to pursue opportunities it sees fit.

On a smaller scale, Day said he doesn’t see recruitment being affected too much yet — as NIL continues to remain near the forefront of college athletics — but is supportive of the move.

“Certainly, NIL conversations are a little bit bigger right than this conference expansion, but it does give us a lot of energy and juice knowing that now we’re a coast-to-coast conference,” Day said.