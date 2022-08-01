Columbus has proven itself as a great city for members of the LGBTQ community to visit or call home. Because of this, many of the best spots Columbus has to offer are LGBTQ-owned.
Food and entertainment scenes
- Barcelona is located in the heart of German Village and has been for 25 years. Specializing in spanish-inspired dishes with a menu that changes weekly, be sure to enjoy the atmosphere of Barcelona on its alluring outdoor patio or in its historic indoor space.
- Pattycake Bakery offers some of Columbus’ best sweets using organic, vegan ingredients. This LGBTQ-owned bakery is located in Clintonville but is well worth the trip to experience some of the finest treats Columbus has to offer — from pumpkin whoopie pies to lovely lemon cupcakes.
- Union Cafe is a staple of the Short North and is one of Columbus’ most popular cafes. Offering modern American cuisine served at inexpensive prices along with a mind bending martini menu, Union allows you to enjoy the liveliness of High Street in a welcoming setting.
- Slammers is one of the last lesbian bars in the country but is still going strong as an all-inclusive space after three decades. Originally built as a pizza and drink restaurant for women to feel comfortable with their partners, Slammers has grown as an essential LGBTQ spot in Columbus over the years.
Retailers
- Out of the Closet: With a mission of making every customer feel safe, seen and welcome, the High Street shop offers some of Columbus’ best thrift finds with well-curated merchandise. Not only does Out of the Closet offer free HIV testing, but 96 cents of every dollar made goes into providing HIV services in Columbus and around the world.
- Olliver Lifestyle: Despite being an online store, Olliver Lifestyle offers some of the best hand poured soy candles in Columbus at great prices. You can often find them at various flea markets around Columbus or at their online store where you may catch free shipping.
- Mr. Seams: Mr. Seams, a Columbus-based retailer, focuses on embroidered custom items from masks, to bags to ties. With unique design options and custom requests options, Mr. Seams is the go to for accessories.
- Queerencia: Queerencia is an online lifestyle brand that aims to empower the LGBTQ community to embrace who they are and to show off their queer pride. With some of the best pride apparel in Columbus, Queerencia is making waves in the Columbus LGBTQ community.
Health and personal care services
- Goodfellow’s: Unlike your typical barbershop, Goodfellow’s on South High Street focuses on elevating each of its guest’s personal style and well-being. While maintaining an inviting, clean and social environment, this LGBTQ-owned barbershop offers traditional and modern barber cuts for both men and women.
- Square One Salon and Spa: Square One Spa is a relaxing environment for spa and salon services with a location on Fourth Street. Whether it be a massage, facial or haircut, this LGBTQ-owned spa has you covered. Constantly being involved in the community, Square One Spa allows you to request a local charity for them to donate to.
- Heartfelt Yoga: Located just off High Street on East 5th Avenue, Heartfelt’s mission is to pave the way for all fitness centers and yoga studios to represent all people. The studio prioritizes ensuring a safe space where members can be their authentic selves.