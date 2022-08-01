Ohio State LGBTQ+ resources

On-campus resources:

Although Pride month celebrations are over, Ohio State and the Columbus community continue to offer resources for members of the LGBTQ community year-round.

At Ohio State, the Student Life Multicultural Center provides resources for LGBTQ+ Buckeyes and allies. Offering several hundred multicultural programs a year, some LGBTQ+-specific programs include:

LGBTQ+ Welcome (Back) Mix and Mingle : LGBTQ+ students at Ohio State can connect and learn about resources on campus and in Columbus during this event.

LGBTQ History Month : During the month of October, the Multicultural Center will host events that celebrate LGBTQ communities of the past and present and develop a sense of belonging and empowerment on campus.

Ari Grubaugh, interim intercultural specialist at the MCC, said the center also offers education and training programming specifically for LGBTQ+ allies at Ohio State, such as Safe Zone training, “Creating LGBTQ+ Inclusive Classrooms” and “Trans 101,” in addition to four different LGBTQ+ student groups:

First Year Q*mmunity Cohort (FYQ) : A space for students new to LGBTQ+ life at Ohio State to connect and engage.

Queer and Trans People of Color Cohort (QTPOCC): A group for LGBTQ+ people of color at Ohio State to build community.

OSQ* Peer Mentorship Program : A program providing support for LGBTQ+ undergraduate students through 1-on-1 mentoring and leadership opportunities.

LGBTQ+ Leaders Consortium : A space for LGBTQ+ student organizations and groups at Ohio State to connect, develop as leaders and share upcoming events and resources.

For more information about resources at the Ohio State Multicultural Center: mcc.osu.edu/our-communities/lgbtq.

Columbus-area resources:

Stonewall Columbus: Stonewall Columbus was founded in 1981 and has grown to offer numerous resources for the LGBTQ+ community, including:

Lavender Listings: A curated list of local products and services from LGBTQ+-friendly businesses and organizations, including a variety of different categories, such as accounting/tax services, clothing, education, insurance, legal services and more.

Columbus Pride: A pride march that celebrates and supports the LGBTQ+ community in the Columbus area.

Non-clinical dialectical behavior therapy (DBT) groups: Danielle Boyd, executive coordinator at Stonewall Columbus, said the facility offers group therapy through a partnership with North Central Mental Health — a community-based mental health and recovery organization.

Beginning in 2021, Boyd said Stonewall Columbus started offering study tables that include snacks and access to WiFi and other technology for local college students — an initiative that will continue for semesters to come.

TransOhio: This organization provides education, support and advocacy to improve the overall life, health and safety of transgender individuals in Ohio.

Kaleidoscope Youth Center (KYC): A youth-led center that provides support, programming and housing in Columbus and across the state.

Equality Ohio: A nonprofit group that advocates for legislative equality for LGBTQ+ individuals and offers a legal cinic.

Other LGBTQ+ resources in Columbus can be found on Ohio State’s Women’s Place website and at columbus.gov/LGBTQPride/resources/.

Hotlines:

Trevor Project LGBTQ Youth Suicide Hotline: 1-866-488-7386 Trans Lifeline: 877-565-8860 LGBT National Youth Talkline (25 and under): 1-800-246-7743 Buckeye Region Anti-Violence Organization : toll-free Helpline at 1-866-862-7286 or text an advocate at 614-333-1907, report@bravo-ohio.org



Mental Health Resources

No one should have to get better alone. There are helping hands at Ohio State, in Columbus and nationally. Below is an incomplete list of available support and treatment including counseling, crisis text lines and addiction services.

In case of life-threatening situations, call 911.

Hotlines:

National Suicide Prevention 24/7 Lifeline : 800-273-8255 or dial 988 Columbus Suicide 24/7 Hotline : 614-221-5445 The Trevor Project 24/7 LGBTQ Suicide Hotline : 866-488-7386 National Alliance on Mental Illness HelpLine : 800-950-6264 CCS Crisis Hotline (after-hour consultation): 614-292-5766 and choose option 2



Text Lines:

National 24/7 Crisis Text Line : Text “HOME” to 741-741 Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services 24/7 Crisis Text Line : Text “4HOPE” to 741-741 The Trevor Project LGBTQ Suicide Prevention 24/7 Text Line : Text “START” to 678-678



Counseling and Consultation Services:

Contact: ccs.osu.edu, 614-292-5766, sl-ccs@osu.edu

Phone Screening : A 10-15 minute conversation with a counselor to identify the best treatment option, including individual counseling through CCS. Students can schedule their screenings online .

Let’s Talk : A 15-20 minute session for students to speak one-on-one with CCS staff and be provided informal consultations.

Group Counseling : Psychoeducation and skills group counseling; interpersonal group counseling; and identity-specific group counseling.

Drop-In Workshops: Free drop-in workshops with topics ranging from food, exercise and sleep strategies for mental health to beating anxiety.

Wexner Medical Center Harding Hospital

614-293-9600

Provides behavioral health care, ranging from hospitalization to outpatient care.

Psychological Services Center, Ohio State Department of Psychology:

614-292-2345, psc@psy.ohio-state.edu

Offers free counseling and treatment for depression, anxiety, personality disorders and other mental health conditions.

Addiction Resources and Treatment:

Columbus Public Health Alcohol and Drug Treatment Program

614-645-6839

Provides prevention, intervention, outpatient treatment and group counseling programs.

The Recovery Village

(855) 799-0590

Offers multi-level substance abuse treatment, including medical detox, residential rehabilitation, outpatient care and teletherapy.

Sexual Violence Resources

Over half of women and one in four men have experienced sexual violence during their lifetimes, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Below is a list of confidential support resources on and off campus for victims and survivors of sexual violence.

In case of emergency, call 911 and seek medical help.

Wexner Medical Center Emergency Department: 614-293-8333, 410 W. 10th Ave.

Wilce Student Health Center: 614-292-4321, 1875 Millikin Road #208

Hotlines:

Sexual Assault Response Network of Central Ohio (SARNCO) Rape Helpline : 614-267-7020

Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network Sexual Assault Hotline : 800-656-4673

LSS Choices Domestic Violence Hotline : 614-224-4663

LGBT National Health Center Hotline : 888-843-4564



On campus resources:

Sexual Assault Response Network of Central Ohio (SARNCO): 614-688-2518

Stress, Trauma and Resilience (STAR) Trauma Recovery Center: 614-293-7827, STARTraumaRecoveryCenter@osumc.edu

Counseling and Consultation Services: After-hours helpline: 614-292-5766, choose option 2

Off campus resources:

Mount Carmel Crime & Trauma Assistance Program: 614-234-5900

LSS Choices for Victims of Domestic Violence: 614-224-7200

Ohio Domestic Violence Network: 614-781-9651, info@odvn.org

Crime and Safety Resources

Sexual Assault Reporting: This resource sheet, found on Ohio State’s Department of Public Safety’s website, updated by University Police lists the steps followed when sexual assault is reported as well as supplying support resources and access to the Office of Institutional Equity.

Safety Tips: The Department of Public Safety compiled a list of tips and suggestions for students to follow in order to help make the campus area safe for everyone.

Bug Your Bike: The Ohio State University, the City of Columbus, and the Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) partnered to create a program where bikes can be tagged with a radio frequency identification device to increase the odds of their return if they are lost or stolen. Visit dps.osu.edu/resources/bug-your-bike for more information.

Off-Campus and Commuter Student Engagement: Students can receive free personal safety alarms, window and door alarms and light timers. Visit offcampus.osu.edu/resources/safety/ to learn more.

Academic Resources

Younkin Success Center: Provides information regarding tutoring, academic services, career services and more at younkinsuccess.osu.edu/.

Tutoring Services: Services can be found at younkinsuccess.osu.edu/tutoring/. To find additional tutoring resources, see below and visit younkinsuccess.osu.edu/tutoring/additional-tutoring-resources/.

Residence Hall Tutoring (Certified Tutors in Math, Physics and Chemistry)

Office of Diversity and Inclusion Tutoring

Business: Fisher Business Office of Diversity and Inclusion Student Services Tutoring Assistance

General Chemistry Learning Resource Center

Economics Learning Center

Spanish and Portuguese Teaching and Learning Centers

French and Italian Tutoring/Translation Services

Math and Stats Learning Center

Department of Physics

Center for the Study of Teaching and Writing

Research Assistance through M.A.R.S. — Mobile Assistance with Research Students

Student Advocacy Center: The Student Advocacy Center helps students navigate and resolve issues at Ohio State inside and outside of the classroom. Students in need of assistance from the center can email advocacy@osu.edu or call 614-292-1111.

Student Life Disability Services: Student Life Disability Services helps students with disabilities access campus resources and navigate Ohio State. Students in need of services can email slds@osu.edu or call 614-292-3307.

Multicultural Center: The Multicultural Center uplifts Ohio State students through its intercultural model, in addition to offering services, outreach and programs. Students in need of services can email sl-mccinfo@osu.edu or call 614-688-8449.

Student Wellness Center: The Student Wellness Center helps students to work towards balance and wellness. Students in need of services can email wellness@osu.edu or call 614-292-4527.

International Students

The Office of International Affairs: The OIA offers a variety of resources and guidance specifically for international students to make life abroad easier. Visit oia.osu.edu/units/international-students/ to learn more.

Scam prevention: This resource will help teach international students how to handle scam calls or emails. Visit oia.osu.edu/units/international-students/avoid-scams/ for help.

ESEPSY 2060 – Academic Success Strategies for International Students: This course will help international students adjust to U.S. academic culture and help them thrive at Ohio State. Visit dennislearningcenter.osu.edu/success-international-students/ for more information.

Academic Coaching: Online tutoring appointments are available from the Dennis Learning Center. Coaches will help students strengthen skills, including note taking, exam preparation, organization and time management. Go to dennislearningcenter.osu.edu/free-appointments/ for more information.

Online, Hybrid and In-person learning resource: This site can help students understand course instruction modes, provide tips on time management and show you where to go for help. Go to keeplearning.osu.edu for more information.

Moving guide: When students decide to move to the United States, it might be hard to know where to start. This guide breaks down all the steps for full-time, degree seeking international students will need to take when moving to the U.S.

Community and Religious Resources

Asian/Pacific Islander:

Asian American Association: The AAA promotes community and leadership among Asian American, Pacific Islander and Desi students at Ohio State. It serves as a platform for activism in the community and building connections. New members can email aaaohiostate@gmail.com to join.

Pre-Med Asian Pacific American Medical Student Association: The APAMSA’s Ohio State chapter of medical and pre-medical students work together to address health challenges in the APIDA community. Contact osu.apamsa@gmail.com to join.

APIDA Cohort: An MCC program that collaborates with student organizations and community members to build relationships. For more information, contact Angie Wellman at wellman.63@osu.edu

APIDA Peer Mentorship Program: A first-year/transfer student mentorship program between APIDA students to improve the Ohio State experience. To learn more about the program, email wellman.63@osu.edu.

Black and African American:

Black Student Association: A club that supports and uplifts Black students in university housing. Email ohiostatebsa@osu.edu to join.

Black Arts Group: A group that supports Black artists and aims to create a community that fosters the creation of more art. Email christmas.15@osu.edu to join.

Sankofa Mentorship Program: An MCC mentorship program based on the principles of the African term Sankofa, which means to fetch or seek. This program provides professional support for career and leadership development, building relationships through volunteering and individual and group mentoring. To learn more, email wellman.63@osu.edu.

Hale Black Cultural Center: A cultural center that provides education and a space that fosters community for Black Buckeyes. The Center is located at Hale Hall and can be contacted at 614-292-0074 or ODIHBCC@osu.edu .

National Pan-Hellenic Council: The governing body for nine historically Black fraternities and sororities at the university that holds collective programming and uplifts Black voices. Visit http://nphcohiostate.com/ to learn more about greek life and apply. The council can be contacted at slf@osu.edu

Middle Eastern:

Arab Student Union: A group that seeks to create a comfortable environment for Arab students and teach others more about Arab culture, history, politics and religious diversity. Contact the club via email at asuatosu@gmail.com or Facebook at facebook.com/asuatosu/ to join.

Saudi Students Organization: A club that provides a space for Saudi students, teaches non-Saudi students more about the Saudi experience and teaches Saudi students English and other skills. Email osu.saudistudentorg@gmail.com to join.

Students for Justice in Palestine: An advocacy group that discusses and holds protests for the “liberation and self-determination” of Palestinians. Email sjposu@gmail.com to join.

Latino and Hispanic:

Latinx Student Association: A student organization that discusses the Latino experience across cultures and builds community at the university. Contact lsa.buckeye@gmail.com to join.

Puerto Rican Student Association: An organization that holds events for Puerto Rican Buckeyes and celebrates Puerto Rican culture. Email prssa.osu@gmail.com to learn more. .

Folclor Hispano: A folkloric dance group that learns and presents traditional dances from Spanish-speaking countries as a group. Email folclorhispano@gmail.com to join.

La C.A.S.A.: The Latinx Community Advocacy in Solidarity for Awareness MCC cohort creates community and promotes leadership among Latino students. For more information and to get involved, email leyvacook.1@osu.edu.

Latinx Peer Mentorship Program: An MCC mentorship program for incoming first-year Latino students. Students will be mentored by upperclassmen, faculty and staff to build community and increase academic success. Email leyvacook.1@osu.edu for more information.

Indigenous and Native American:

Abya Yala Student Organization: A student organization that teaches about indigenous communities across Abya Yala — North and South America — and builds community in the process. Email abyayalastudentsosu@gmail.com to apply.

Native American and Indigenous Peoples Cohort: A student club which strives to bring awareness to issues faced by indigenous communities, promote education and build relationships. Email hannan.89@osu.edu to apply.

NativeOSU: An MCC student cohort that promotes leadership, community and awareness of issues surrounding the indigenous community. To learn more and get involved, email eagle.41@osu.edu.

Religious resources:

Religious Studies Club: Discuss religion in all its forms with other students. Meetings are Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. There are frequent field trips. To learn more, visit facebook.com/groups/URSCosu/.

Ohio State Interfaith Council: An organization that looks to encourage and support spirituality and the faith development of students and the Ohio State community while promoting interfaith cooperation. For more information, visit u.osu.edu/ interfaith.

The African American Voices Gospel Choir: Student choir that hopes to foster an environment on campus whereby students can come together to celebrate God’s existence through music and the arts. Email aavgc.osu@gmail.com to learn more.

Asian American InterVarsity Christian Fellowship: Student organization meant to establish and advance the Asian American student and faculty college communities who follow Jesus Christ as their savior. Email amy.liu@intervarsity.org to learn more.

Ask A Muslim: Student organization that aims to eradicate misconceptions about Islam, show good examples of a Muslim’s demeanor and show the actions required of a Muslim by the Quran. Go to ask-a-muslim.com or email aamosu17@gmail.com for more information.

Buckeye Bible Study: Student organization where students can express their views on life’s deeper questions while engaging with others’ worldview and thoughts on the same questions. Email Amy Dennis at dennis.283@osu.edu or Dawson Steward at steward.1780@osu.edu to learn more.

Cru at Ohio State: An interdenominational student Christian organization seeking to provide a spiritual environment for students desiring to develop their relationship with God. Learn more at Cruohiostate.com.

H2O Students: Student organization to help Ohio State students become devoted to disciples of Jesus Christ. The organization affiliates with H2O Church and sponsors on-campus weekly worship services, fellowships and bible studies. Go to h2ocolumbus.org or email h2o-students-officers@h2osu.org for more information.

Ohio State University Hillel: Organization meant to enrich the lives of Jewish students. The organization has a bagel cafe, fitness center and hosts programs and services for students. Call 614-294-4797 or email hillel@osu.edu for more information.

Muslim Students’ Association: Student organization that aims to aid the fulfillment of the religions obligations of Muslims at Ohio State, provide a home for them and be a voice in the community about Islam. Visit msaohiostate.org or email msa.ohiostate@gmail.com for more information.

Schottenstein Chabad House at Ohio State: Hosts weekly Shabbat dinners, lectures on Jewish law, philosophy and ethics and more for Jewish students to learn more about the Jewish heritage. To learn more, call 614-294-3296.

Young Life: Student organization that looks to create a community where students will have the opportunity to meet and follow Jesus Christ. Email gagliardo.5@osu.edu for more information.