Whether it’s a live show or enjoying some time at the Ohio State Fair, The Lantern has found a plethora of happenings that will keep the Columbus and Buckeye communities busy this weekend. Click on the title of any event to find out more information.

Thursday, July 28

  • Queen Margaret at Schiller Park 8-10 p.m. (Free)
    • The Actors’ Theatre will be presenting their rendition of this Shakespearian classic Thursday-Sunday nights until Aug. 14. 
  • Arts on Arlington 6-9 p.m. (Free) 
    • Located in Upper Arlington’s Mallway Park, a variety of local artists and musicians will showcase their talents to the community. 
  • BAM Thursdays 5-9 p.m. ($5)
    • Bar, Art, and Music Thursdays are held at the Columbus Museum of Art every Thursday up through September where visitors can enjoy refreshments, art and live music.
  • Ohio State Fair Until Aug. 7 ($10) 
    • Enjoy rides, concerts, and live animals at this Ohio tradition that began in 1850 and returns every summer. 
  • Cabaret ($18 student, $23 adult) 
    • Imagine Productions will be performing their rendition of “Cabaret” featuring a significant number of Ohio State students and alumni through July 30.

Friday, July 29

  • Columbus Food and Wine Festival 11 a.m.- 11 p.m. (Free) 
    • Immerse yourself in local Columbus culinary culture with a food and wine festival at Goodale Park this weekend. 
  • Pearl Market 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Free) 
    • Located on Gay Street and Pearl Alley, this artisan farmers market displays some of the best that Columbus has to offer. 

Saturday, July 30

  • Columbus Food and Wine Festival: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. (Free)
  • Picnic with the Pops: Ohio State Marching Band 8 p.m. ($35)

Tuesday, Aug. 2

  • Muna at Newport 7 p.m. ($35) 
    • Indie-pop band Muna will take the stage at Newport Tuesday and perform some of their greatest hits.

 