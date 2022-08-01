Ohio State is full of unique places for students to sit down and study. With such a large campus, it can be daunting to find that right place. However, The Lantern has provided a list of locations that might become the places for you.

North Campus:

Thompson Library — 1858 Neil Avenue Mall —The Thompson Library is one of the most popular places to study at Ohio State. Located near the center of campus, the library features numerous study spaces that meet the needs of every student. With quiet areas, such as the Grand Reading Room, Thompson becomes a popular study spot for students.

The Oval — Located in the heart of campus, The Oval is one of Ohio State’s most iconic spots — and a great place to study. Students can string up a hammock on a Buckeye tree, sprawl out on the blanket, grab a spot on a bench or claim a chair and table along the perimeter of the grass.

Curl Market — 80 W. Woodruff Ave. — Curl Market is one of many dining locations on campus, but it can also double as a great study spot. Curl Market’s upstairs dining room is usually quiet and not busy, and with floor to ceiling windows, it’s a great space for students who enjoy natural light.

Knowlton Hall — 275 W. Woodruff Ave. — Knowlton Hall has some great study spots, including the Architecture Library located on the top floor. The library was selected by the American Institute of Architects and the American Library Association for an AIA/ALA Building award, which recognizes the finest examples of library design by United States-licensed architects. Knowlton Hall also has green spaces that are great outdoor study spots, including the South Cutout Garden, the Bosque and the Roof Garden.

18th Avenue Library —175 W. 18th Ave. — the 18th Avenue Library is one of the main libraries on campus. In addition to plenty of places to study, 18th Avenue Library has computers for public use on the main floor and research commons on the third floor. This library is open 24 hours Monday-Thursday, making it an ideal spot for late night study sessions.

South Campus:

Ohio Union —1739 N. High St. — The Ohio Union is a hub for student activity. From the Lower Level Lounge to the Stanley D. Gottsegen Study Lounge on the third floor, any student can find a study space that’s right for them. With its busy atmosphere, the Ohio Union is an great place for students who prefer to have some background noise as they study.

Orton Hall — located on the Oval — Orton Hall is home to the geology library and museum. The geology library is the oldest library on campus and is usually not too busy. Students can study surrounded by artwork that features people and places with a geological theme. The geology library in Orton Hall is a unique and quiet place for students to study.

Browning Amphitheater —West 12th Avenue — The Browning Amphitheater is an outdoor performance space complete with a concrete stage and electric lighting. When the space isn’t being used for performances, many students will use its steps to study. The amphitheater is a great place to study in the warmer months as students get a view of Mirror Lake while they work.

Fine Arts Library — 1871 N. High St. — The Fine Arts Library is located within the Wexner Center for the Arts. Open to everyone, the library features over 150,000 volumes of arts-related materials from all over the world. The Fine Arts Library is a great study space, and the art within the library can serve as inspiration to students who may need it.

Mirror Lake — Located just off of the South Oval, Mirror Lake is a popular place to study during the warmer months. Once fed by a natural spring, the lake is a major part of Ohio State’s history. There are plenty of places for students to sit and enjoy the view as they work, including benches, chairs and tables.

West Campus:

Buckeye Grove — Buckeye Grove, located outside Ohio Stadium near Morrill Tower, is a tree-filled memorial that honors Ohio State All-American football players. If students want to study outside on West Campus, this is one of the best places to do so.

The RPAC — 337 Annie and John Glenn Ave. — The RPAC is one of the fitness centers on campus, but it also contains several places to study. If students like to sprawl out as they study, they can use its amphitheater stairs. For more traditional work spots, students can check out the RPAC member lounge on the second floor.

The Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences Library — 2120 Fyffe Road — For West Campus students, the Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences Library is a great space to work. Located on the ground floor of the Agricultural Administration building, this library has plenty of tables and several window seats where students can enjoy the natural light as they study.