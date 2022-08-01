Getting accustomed to a new campus and city can be overwhelming for incoming students, especially from a financial standpoint. Students are able to use BuckID cash, which comes with their meal plan, at businesses around campus with the swipe of their card. However, most students aren’t aware of what locations allow it.

Here’s a list comprising some of students’ favorite spots that accept BuckID.

Nearby Businesses

Barnes and Noble- OSU Bookstore: The bookstore is the perfect place to purchase some back-to-school supplies, including textbooks or even Ohio State apparel.

Clothing Underground: A campus favorite on North High Street to find vintage Ohio State clothes for game days at an affordable price.

Pitaya: Another affordable clothing option along North High Street, this boutique keeps students looking fashion forward and trendy.

CVS on Lane and High and Neil: CVS’ close proximity to campus makes it the perfect place to run quick errands, and the ability to use BuckID offers flexibility for students.

Gateway Film Center: As the go-to movie theater for Ohio State students, Gateway gives students the opportunity to see an underground film or to enjoy the latest blockbuster.

Campus Classics

Adriatico’s Pizza: Consistently ranked the best pizza, Adriatico’s is an Ohio State staple that every student has to try at least once.

Buckeye Donuts: Open since 1969, Buckeye Donuts ranks as one of students’ favorite establishments. Open 24 hours every day, it’s the perfect place for a hearty breakfast or a midnight snack.

Cazuela’s Grill: Cazuela’s provides indoor and outdoor seating for an atmosphere unparalleled at any other off-campus restaurant. It also offers some great Mexican food with locations by North and South campuses.

Hangover Easy: Hangover Easy is one of the most popular breakfast spots as the place for a pre-game day celebration or a relaxing weekend breakfast.

Roots Natural Kitchen: One of the newest additions to Ohio State, Roots offers healthy food options in a prime location near central campus.

Chains in the University District

Bibibop Asian Grill

Blaze Pizza

Chick fil-A

Chipotle

Condados

Cottage Inn

First Watch

Noodles and Company

McDonald’s

Panera Bread

Raising Cane’s