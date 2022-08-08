Whether you are looking to rock out, appreciate some art or pig out at a festival, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — but still tragically incomplete — list of happenings around Columbus this week. Click the title of any event for more information.

Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees.

Thursday, Aug. 11

Check out the King Arts Complex for the 24th Annual Heritage Music Festival. The festival is an event enjoyed by all families.

The Immersive Columbus Van Gogh continues to be one of the most captivating ways to experience art. Note: Be sure to go off-peak if you are looking to save some money.

Join ProMusica as they host a free Summer concert in the Grand Mallway of Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens.

COSI After Dark 7 p.m. ($20 in advance, $30 at the door) (21+)

Come to COSI After Dark for an early start to the weekend and explore the building without kids, all while enjoying delicious food, beer and themed cocktails to match scum & villainy night.

Friday, Aug. 12

Friendship Flea is taking place during Franklinton Friday — a neighborhood wide celebration of arts and creativity in Franklinton — and will have tons of vendors, artists and more.

Join Global Gallery Coffee Shop on High Street as they host indie-garage band Boomshanka as part of their Summer Music Series.

Saturday, Aug. 13

Festival Latino 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Free)

Festival Latino is a free event celebrating family and community with two days of children’s activities, music, food, fashion, art and dance from the heart of Latin America.

Renaissance Festival at CMA 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Come in costume and receive BOGO admission. Members are free)

Combine fantasy and history at the Columbus Museum of Art where you can preview the amazing vendors and performers from the Ohio Renaissance Festival.

Silent Disco at Columbus Beerfest 1-5 p.m. / 7-11 p.m. ($55, $65 day of event)

Be sure to make your way to Kemba Live! for hundreds of breweries, food trucks and music at this year’s silent disco.

Sunday, Aug. 14

Columbus Obon Festival ’22 4 – 7 p.m. (Free.)

Join Japan-America Society of Ohio as they host the second annual Obon festival! Expect Japanese snacks, games, food trucks and more.