Whether you are looking to rock out, appreciate some art or pig out at a festival, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — but still tragically incomplete — list of happenings around Columbus this week. Click the title of any event for more information.

Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees.

Thursday, Aug. 18

Check out the King Arts Complex for the 24th Annual Heritage Music Festival to see jazz, classical and R&B performances from local, regional and national artists. The festival is an event enjoyed by all families.

Head to Historic Crew Stadium for a night of country music at Kenny Chesney’s “Here and Now 2022” tour.

Don’t miss out on Tribute Night with The Dead Revival Band and The Song Remains: A Night of Led Zeppelin. The bar and food trucks at 5:30 p.m., and music begins at 7 p.m.

Head to Huntington Park for Thirsty Thursday as the Clippers take on the Toledo Mud Hens.

Friday, Aug. 19

Columbus Food Truck Festival 4:00 – 11:00 p.m. (Starts at $5)

The 11th annual Columbus Food Truck Festival will be three days of food, music and fun for everyone to enjoy.

The last Night Market of the year will have live music, a sip and stroll with drinks from The Barrel & Bottle and independent makers offering products for sale in downtown’s North Market.

Saturday, Aug. 20

The Columbus Taco and Margarita Festival at Historic Crew Stadium will feature live pro wrestling, shopping and, of course, margaritas and tacos.

Columbus African Festival 12:00 – 8:00 p.m. (tickets are free)

The Columbus African Festival will take place at Franklin Park and is set to feature delicious African food and drink, live music, craft vendors and more.

Sunday, Aug. 21

KEMBA Live! Is set to host Leon Bridges: The Boundless Tour with Little Dragon to wrap up the weekend.

Immersive Monet & The Impressionists slots from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Starts at $19.99)

The Immersive Monet & The Impressionists is an exciting display and exploration of vibrant colors on a massive scale.