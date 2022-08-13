The Ohio State football team named graduate wide receiver Kamryn Babb its Block “O” jersey recipient Saturday.

Named one of the Buckeyes’ six captains last season, Babb has tributed much of his perseverance to his faith and family. The St. Louis native enters his fifth season in the Buckeyes program, and has played in eight games.

Babb will likely make his return to the football field after tearing his ACL for a fourth time prior to the 2021 season. He made his debut during the 2020 campaign, finally showcasing the skill set Ohio State took interest in and recruited from the class of 2018.

Beginning in 2020, the NCAA Football Rules Committee recommended players be allowed to wear No. 0 among its rule changes that went into effect prior to the season.

With that change, the Buckeyes chose to honor former defensive end Bill Willis, who broke the color barrier in the NFL, with the No. 0 jersey. Willis was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1977.

Former defensive end Jonathon Cooper was named the Buckeyes’ first-ever recipient in 2020, and former offensive lineman Thayer Munford earned the honor last season.

Ohio State begins its 2022 season at 7:30 p.m. against Notre Dame at Ohio Stadium Sept. 3.