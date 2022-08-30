The time for talking and speculating over the offseason is over. After months of roster changes, implementing new strategies and players learning new positions, No. 2 Ohio State is ready to begin the football season Saturday.

Ahead of them is No. 5 Notre Dame and a plethora of questions and storylines heading into Week 1. After the Buckeyes did not produce a Big Ten or National Championship appearance last season— a result head coach Ryan Day did not call a “great year” — their performance this season will be watched closely around the country.

Here are the five biggest questions headed into this weekend’s matchup with the Irish:

How will the defense look?

It’s no secret that Ohio State’s defense last season did not uphold the reputation it built in previous years as the “Best in America.” Last year, the Buckeyes ranked No. 59 in the NCAA total defense and in the bottom half of the Big Ten in points and yards given up per game.

In order to rectify that, Day added former Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles to his staff. Knowles led the Cowboys to a top-five national defense last season, as well as the best statistical defense in the Big 12.

Last week, Knowles said the defense was “up to about 75 percent” in learning the new plays. Furthermore he expects Ohio State to be “pressing for” a top-five defense throughout the course of the season.

The coaching staff and players have high expectations for the new-look defense; however, there is no tune-up game to practice new defensive plays. The first matchup against the Fighting Irish will speak volumes on how the defense performed throughout the offseason.

Who will step up on the defensive line?

While Knowles expects his secondary to remain constant throughout the course of the season, the defensive line is an entirely different story. Defensive line coach Larry Johnson said the front four are realizing the defense is “all in this together.”

Alongside that, Johnson said the defensive line is extremely deep, and the defense could rotate up to 12 players.

Whether it’s second-year standouts like Jack Sawyer or J.T. Tuimoloau, or veterans, such as fourth-year Zach Harrison and graduate Javontae Jean-Baptiste, the defensive line looks to rotate frequently depending on the situation.

Can the offense sustain last season’s success?

On the flip side of the line-of-scrimmage, Ohio State’s offense was nothing short of spectacular last season, leading college football in numerous statistical categories: including averages of 45.5 points and 551.1 yards per game.

Although the Buckeyes lost two wide receivers to the NFL in Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, this offensive core has the potential to exceed last season’s explosive offense.

Third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud is the preseason Heisman favorite, according to VegasInsider. The team sees returns from third-and second-year receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Marvin Harrison Jr., respectively, after each had three-touchdowns during the Rose Bowl Jan. 1.

In addition to the passing game, the Buckeyes are fielding three returning starters on the offensive line in the form of third-years offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. and center Luke Wypler in addition to fourth-year offensive tackle Dawand Jones. Ohio State’s performance on Saturday should indicate how the offense will look during the season.

How will the running back room be handled?

Although second-year running back TreVeyon Henderson is poised to take the majority of reps after a breakout freshman season, the Buckeyes are going to monitor how they rotate their tailbacks.

After second-year running back Evan Pryor’s season ended earlier in the summer due to a knee injury, Ohio State will likely see Henderson and third-year Miyan Williams split carries throughout the year. But what would happen if both were unavailable?

Enter first-year running back Dallan Hayden, who Day said is “a really talented running back.” Running backs coach Tony Alford echoes the same sentiment, saying Hayden “plays at 100 miles an hour.”

Ideally the Buckeyes will sparingly use Hayden to allow him to adjust to the speed of the college game, but the true freshman is well-positioned to take meaningful snaps should an opportunity present itself.

Will Ohio State set the tone or fall flat?

Not many national contenders play in a top-five matchup to open their seasons, but both Ohio State and Notre Dame had this weekend marked on their calendars for months. For Notre Dame, new head coach Marcus Freeman — previously a linebacker for Ohio State — faces a huge test against his alma mater in his first regular-season game at the helm of the Irish.

But for Ohio State, the pressure might be even greater. Many sportsbooks have the Buckeyes favored by as many as 17 points heading into the weekend. That, coupled with a handful of preseason awards and honors, the Buckeyes head into Saturday looking for a statement win to cement themselves as early national championship contenders.

But first they must beat Notre Dame. And in order to do that, Ohio State has to show the results on the field they’ve been talking about throughout the spring and summer.