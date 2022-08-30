Third-year safety Kourt Williams II is often regarded as one of Ohio State’s hardest-working players.

The Buckeyes voted Williams one of their six captains Aug. 13, and he said it’s “a testament to how my teammates feel about me.”

“It was an honor, truly an honor,” Williams said. “I have responsibility to them now as a captain. I think leadership is not only about talking the talk, but walking the walk as well. I think they felt that.”

Williams arrived at Ohio State as part of the Buckeyes’ recruiting class of 2020. At St. John Bosco High School in California, Williams helped the Braves hold opponents to 10 points or less in eight of 14 games as a four-star prospect, according to Rivals.

During the preseason in 2020, Williams suffered an injury that held him out of his true freshman season. He made his Buckeye debut last year and played in 11 games, starting the Rose Bowl against Utah, with 27 tackles and one sack.

The Buckeyes saw Williams make strides over the offseason, which he said he thinks played a role in him becoming a captain.

“I’ve always been a lead by example kind of guy, but this offseason I really stepped up in terms of being more vocal, letting them feel me,” Williams said.

Second-year cornerback JK Johnson said he’s seen Williams guide the Buckeyes secondary, describing him as “a real good leader.”

“Even outside the field and stuff and making sure, like, lift, we good, on time, all that,” Johnson said. “He’s going to make sure we stay on point and do what we supposed to do.”

Standing 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds, Williams provides versatility on the football field. He said he can “do a lot of things,” such as play cornerback or safety, and Ohio State recruited him as an outside linebacker.

Wherever he plays on the field in the Buckeyes’ new-look defense, safeties coach Perry Eliano said he has been impressed with Williams’ work ethic. Eliano said he enjoyed sharing the news of William’s captaincy with Williams’ parents, who were “full of joy,” and he’s long seen evidence of the Buckeye safety being a leader.

“Kourt’s a tremendous worker, and he’s consistent on and off the field,” Eliano said. “He’s able to pull guys aside and talk to them and just lead them, and so it didn’t surprise me when he got voted captain. Ever since I stepped foot on campus, Kourt’s been consistent and been that rock.”

Williams could be one of Ohio State’s go-to safeties in the secondary under new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles’ scheme, who said he wants the Buckeyes to play a “safety-driven defense.”

Having learned and practiced Knowles’ defense upon his arrival in January, Williams said “the offense won’t know what we’re going to do” because of the disguises the Buckeyes will play. Williams added the new defense is “different in a good way,” but he thinks it can lead to success.

“When I first saw, it was a little different,” Williams said. “I knew it was going to take a minute for us to get it. But it’s so complex and so unique, I knew when we do get it, it’s going to be dangerous.”