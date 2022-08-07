A student within the College of Medicine died after participating in the Pelotonia fundraiser for cancer Saturday.

Mason Fisher, a second-year medical student, experienced a “medical event” during the 102-mile bike ride for cancer, according to a release from Pelotonia CEO Doug Ulman .

A three-time Pelotonia rider and member of Team Buckeye — Spin Doctors Peloton, Fisher wanted to fundraise for those in his life affected by cancer after losing his friend to colorectal cancer in May 2021, according to his Pelotonia fundraising profile .

Pelotonia and the university extended their condolences.

“His giving spirit and dedication to helping others were evident to all and this loss affects the entire Pelotonia community,” Ulman said in the release. “On behalf of Pelotonia, we also extend our deepest sympathies to his family, friends, and all those whose lives he touched, and we grieve with them during this time.”

Pelotonia is a three-day cycling, volunteer and entertainment event to raise money for cancer research at the Ohio State Comprehensive Cancer Center, according to the organization . All proceeds earned by participants are donated to The James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute.

At the time of publication, Fisher surpassed his goal and raised over $7,000 this year.

“Henry passed away peacefully in May of 2021, and it was a heartbreaking reminder of just how far we still have to go in our fight against cancer,” Fisher’s profile stated. “This is why I will be riding with the Spin Doctors in Pelotonia. For the loved ones we have lost, for those that continue to fight, and for those that will fight in the future.”

Fisher’s family could not be reached for comment by the time of publication.

University President Kristina M. Johnson also expressed her grief in the statement.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of Mason, who was selflessly riding in Pelotonia to help cancer patients — a cause he was personally connected to,” Johnson said. “The death of a student impacts the entire Buckeye Family and I know that all of us send our deepest expressions of sympathy to his parents, family, and friends.”

His death was shared in a collegewide email to students by the Dean Carol R. Bradford Sunday. The email included several resources and contacts for students to reach out to for support.

A vigil will be held Sunday at 8:30 p.m. in front of Meiling Hall.

Medical students who may need additional mental health support at this time may contact Lora Eberhard, the College of Medicine counselor, at Lora.Eberhard@osumc.edu or 614-292-3340.