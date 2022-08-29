The Ohio State men’s soccer team shut out Cal Poly Sunday 3-0 in the final game of the Wolstein Classic at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.

From the beginning of the game, the Buckeyes (1-0-1) came out aggressive and continued this throughout the entire game. Junior midfielder Laurence Wootton said the team turned around its game from Thursday’s 1-1 draw against South Carolina and continued the pressure.

“It was evident from last Thursday against South Carolina, in the first half we were there, the tempo was high, we had good pressure,” Wootton said. “Then, in the second half we let them back in.”

Wootton said when the team stays aggressive for 90 minutes, they can compete with anyone. The captain had a goal off his own missed penalty kick in the second half for the final one of the game.

Head coach Brian Maisonneuve said the team talked about simultaneously being urgent and patient throughout the game.

“We talked about it before, even in preseason, to have that urgency to create chances but also have patience to move the ball and let things open up,” Maisonneuve said. “I thought it was only a matter of time before we had more chances than what we had. I thought we could have tucked away a couple more earlier ones in the first half, and we could have created more with just what we have.”

While the first half was fairly even, the Buckeyes controlled the entire second half. The Mustangs (0-2-0) picked up all six of their yellow cards in the second period and allowed 12 corner kicks in the game. Cal Poly junior goalkeeper Victor Rodriguez recorded 10 saves.

Wootton said the freshmen have stepped up. He said no matter how old a player is, if he’s ready to play, he will earn time on the field. Freshmen midfielders Marko Borkovic and Ashton Bilow scored their first two collegiate goals in the 35th and 55th minutes, respectively.

“They’ve shown the quality,” Wootton said. “For Ashton, sometimes it’s just getting in the habit of getting in the right spot. It’s a fun habit to have. As for Marko, he’s a Brit as well, and we’re holding it down.”

Bilow said he thinks all the freshmen bring something unique to the team that will help the Buckeyes grow.

“I think all of us freshmen really bring a different element to the team,” Bilow said. “I’m not the quickest necessarily, but I have the ability to keep the ball and get other guys the ball in spots they want to be.”

The Buckeyes’ next task will be away Thursday against Bowling Green at 7 p.m.