The Wexner Center for the Arts has announced new leadership for this fall, according to a press release Wednesday.

Gaëtane Verda, art administrator and historian, will serve as the executive director of the Wexner Center for the Arts, starting Nov. 15, according to the release.

Verda comes to the Wexner Center from The Power Plant Contemporary Art Gallery in Toronto, where she served as director and artistic director since 2012. Prior to that, she served as executive director and chief curator of the Musée d’art de Joliette, one of Quebec’s most significant museums, from 2006-12, according to the release.

“Gaëtane comes to us from another premier, noncollecting contemporary institution,” Wexner Center Foundation Board President Bill Lambert said in the release. “She brings strongly relevant experience to the center, grounded in presenting multiple disciplines, providing a platform for underrepresented as well as established artists, and maintaining a dialogue with the community she serves.”