Welcome back Buckeyes! This week has been hectic, and there’s no better way to become acclimated to the university than to familiarize yourself with some of the events going on around Columbus and on campus. Click the title of any event for more information.

Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees.

Thursday, Aug. 25

Buckeye Kickoff : An Ohio State tradition that embraces school spirit and community, featuring some student athletes and The Ohio State University Marching Band. The event is free with your BuckID.

Latinx Welcome Cookout : Ohio State students that identify as Latinx are welcome to this cookout hosted by the Student Life Multicultural Center.

Friday, Aug. 26

Breakaway Music Festival ($74-504 per ticket): The Chainsmokers, The Lane 8, Quinn XCII: some of the biggest names in pop, electronic and rap music will take the stage at the Historic Crew Stadium along with a one-of-a-kind silent disco party.

WonderBus ($50-285 per ticket): Duran Duran, Cannons, Daisy the Great: located at The Lawn on CAS, this festival is for music lovers who are looking for big names but a mellower experience than Breakaway. Be sure to check out D-Tix for a heavy discount on one-day and three-day passes.

Students for Recycling Dump and Run Sale : Goodwill is partnering with Students for Recycling where students can donate gently used goods and purchase new ones.

Family Affair and Reunion : Hosted by the Frank W. Hale Black Cultural Center and the Center for Belonging and Social Change to connect African American students. The event will include food, games and much more located at Hale Hall.

Saturday, Aug. 27

Breakaway Music Festival ($79-504 per ticket): Griz, Slander, Jauz off the Deep End, Yung Gravy: day two of the event features more musicians, big and small.

WonderBus: Lorde, COIN, Cautious Clay: return for day two of the festival and enjoy more performances as well as local food trucks and vendors.

Columbus Fiery Foods Festival ($5-10 for general admission): The perfect event for spicy food lovers is also a way to experience some of the local cuisine. Walk across the Main Bridge at the Scioto Mile to enjoy the view of Columbus.

Sunday, Aug. 28

WonderBus: The Lumineers, Young the Giant, James Bay: The Lumineers will be headlining the final day of the festival for their first Columbus performance since the pandemic.

Columbus Fiery Foods Festival: Come back to the fest for day two… if your tastebuds can handle it.

Student Involvement Fair : Rescheduled from Aug. 21, students will have the opportunity to browse thousands of organizations on the North and South ovals.