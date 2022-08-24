The Ohio State women’s ice hockey team has added two familiar faces to its staff, according to a press release Wednesday.

According to the release, head coach Nadine Muzerall has welcomed Kelsey Cline and Lauren Spring to the Buckeyes’ staff ahead of the 2022-23 season.

According to the release, Cline will be promoted to assistant coach after already having served on staff as director of operations during the 2021-22 campaign, where she managed team information and business development. Spring will be hired as director of operations for the upcoming season.

Notably, both Cline and Springs have played under Muzerall, with Cline at Minnesota and Springs at Ohio State.

Cline had a noteworthy playing career at Minnesota, winning two national championships with the Gophers under then-assistant coach Muzerall. Spring was a co-captain her senior year at Ohio State.