The Ohio State Women’s Ice Hockey team has added a former staff member to its bench for the 2022-23 season, according to a press release Thursday.

Head coach Nadine Muzerall has welcomed Peter Elander to the Buckeyes’ staff ahead of the 2022-23 season, where he will serve as an associate head coach, according to the release.

Notably, Elander was formerly on staff for the 2017-18 season, where he played a key role in the season that was considered a turning point in the program, as the Buckeyes were granted their first NCAA tournament and Frozen Four berth, according to the release.

This hiring marks the third addition to the Buckeyes’ staff this week for the 2022-23 season. Muzerall added assistant coach Kelsey Cline and Lauren Spring as director of operations Wednesday.