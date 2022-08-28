Junior opposite hitter Emily Londot recorded 14 kills and 11 digs to post her first double-double of the season, but the No. 7 Buckeyes fell to the No. 2 Longhorns 3-1 Saturday.

Ohio State (0-2) lost to Texas (2-0) in four sets at the Covelli Center, dropping both matches against the Longhorns in the weekend series. Londot played in all four sets and recorded a team-high 14.5 points.

“I think I’m getting back in my groove,” Londot said. “Texas is phenomenal. But I think with the help of Mac (Podraza) putting me in great spots, our passers putting Mac in good spots, just the whole team effort really allows me to be my best self.”

The Buckeyes earned their victorious set in the opener against the Longhorns, stymieing Texas when it locked the score at 18, 19 and 20 points. Senior outside hitter Jenaisya Moore led with three kills while five of her teammates recorded at least two apiece in the set.

“I think it shows that we can hang with Texas and people who play like Texas,” Londot said. “Everything we felt during that (set) we need to go play in sixes during practice and apply it to our next couple of weeks of games.”

Texas jumped ahead 10-3 in the second set, including a six-point run which saw senior outside hitter Logan Eggleston record two service aces. The Buckeyes answered with a run of their own, scoring eight of the next 12 points to pull the set 14-11.

Junior opposite hitter Molly Phillips sealed the second set 25-18 for Texas with a kill, as the Longhorns regained momentum thanks to seven kills from Eggleston, five from sophomore outside hitter Madisen Skinner and three from Phillips.

Texas scored the first point of the third set and led the remainder of the match, winning the third set 25-20 and fourth 25-13.

Senior outside hitter Gabby Gonzales finished with 10 kills and four assists, while Podraza led the Buckeyes with 33 assists. Head coach Jen Flynn Oldenburg said Londot, who finished with a hitting percentage of .158, played well against ranked competition like the Longhorns.

“I’m excited that she’s going after it and she’s taking those risks,” Oldenburg said. “I think the more she just gets comfortable in those bigger moments or like the big moments in the last two nights, I think those are going to start finding the court or finding the block and she’ll have even bigger weekends.”

The Buckeyes pulled within three points at several instances, including 20-17 in the third and 12-10 in the fourth, but Eggleston clinched the go-ahead point with a kill and redshirt junior middle blocker Bella Bergmark recorded a block assist to win the match.

Ohio State started the season against a Texas team that earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament and lost just 16 sets last season. Oldenburg said with the Buckeyes’ difficult nonconference schedule this year, she wants to prepare her team for what’s to come, such as a postseason rematch against No. 9 Georgia Tech.

“I think for us playing a really good team in Texas, I mean, I would argue that they’re the best team in the country at this point in the season,” Oldenburg said. “Right now, I feel like we’re a good team, but there’s certainly a lot of things we want to work on to be better so that when we face a team like that in the tournament we’re more prepared.”

Ohio State will travel for the first time this season when it next takes the court against No. 25 San Diego Sept. 3 and competes in the Cardinal Classic in Louisville, Kentucky.