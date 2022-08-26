WOSU, the central Ohio public media company that produces Columbus’ local NPR radio station, is providing new avenues for students interested in digital media since residing in a new five-story studio and headquarters located near from Ohio State’s new arts district campus in March.

The state-of-the-art facility, worth over $30 million, includes several television and radio studios, offices and collaboration spaces for reporters and staff, Amy Tillinghast, WOSU’s senior director of marketing and communications, said. The new headquarters also includes a state-of-the art media learning lab, several community gathering and event spaces and a rooftop terrace with views of Columbus.

The design of the building was created with Ohio State students in mind, Mike Thompson, WOSU’s chief content director in news and public affairs and host of “Columbus on the Record,” said.

“We have spaces set aside for student news reporters and talk show producers. Our new location in the heart of the campus community will make it easier for future journalists to gain experience in Ohio’s best radio newsroom.”

WOSU is Columbus’ first radio station, sending out its first airwaves on April 24, 1922, Tillinghast said, making this their 100th anniversary of serving the central Ohio community. In Columbus, WOSU hosts its NPR news and public affairs station on 89.7 FM, its classical station on 101.1 and a PBS member station for its own local TV programming to go along with the nationwide shows.

WOSU TV’s In the Classroom division provides educational programming, professional development and direct services to schools, Tillinghast said.

The 14th Avenue building represents a much-needed upgrade to the previous 50-year headquarters in the basement of the Fawcett Center, Tillinghast said, and will increase WOSU’s visibility in the community.

WOSU broke ground in April 2019 and the building was completed in September 2021, Kate Quickel, special events marketing manager and host of WOSU’s “Broad & High” show, said.

“The design is also symbolic. The building is transparent, open and trusted—all qualities that we strive for in public media,” Quickel said.

The building’s new location is in the new 15+HIGH district, which will include University President Kristina M. Johnson’s office among other mixed-use retail, offices and residential apartment buildings, Tillingast said.

Thompson said he hopes more Ohio State students will be given the opportunity to learn audio storytelling, and radio and/or podcast production.

Tillinghast said Ohio State and the public media group’s relationship has been a two-way street, as Ohio State presidents in the past have lobbied for funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting in Columbus.

“I think a pride-point for Ohio State is that Ohio State really kept public media on the air,” Tillinghast said. “We might not have public media, we might not have public TV, if it wasn’t for Ohio State,” she said.

Tillingast said the building houses the Ross Community Studio, a 100-200 person space designed for a wide variety of events: concerts, debates, trivia nights and many other functions..

Extra thought was put into the lower level television studios, Tillingast said. They’re designed to be completely soundproof, contain state-of-the-art lighting systems and have meticulously leveled concrete for the camera dollies.

Quickel said the third floor contains a media learning lab open to students, featuring a podcast room and a classroom makerspace that will be open to others to create media, lead classes and host workshops. The second floor houses the 89.7 news room and studios, while the top floor contains offices, a technology-infused board meeting room and the rooftop patio adjacent to an indoor conference room.

There are 11 audio production and broadcast studios devoted to 89.7 on the second floor, Quickel said, with as many as five layers of drywall in between among other elements installed by professional acousticians.

Thompson said he hopes with this new addition, more Ohio State students will be given the opportunity to learn audio storytelling, and radio and/or podcast production.