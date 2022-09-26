Ohio State is now offering the Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine through Student Health Services, the university announced in an universitywide email Sept. 18.



According to the Food and Drug Administration, the bivalent booster includes a combination of the original strain of COVID-19 and a component of the Omicron variant, which provides broader protection against newer strains.

Dr. Ashley Lipps, infectious disease physician at the Wexner Medical Center at Ohio State and graduate medical student, said it is important to get a booster shot because “your immunity can wane from previous vaccination or a previous infection.”



The FDA authorized the booster in August, according to an Aug. 31 press release.

FDA commissioner Dr. Robert Califf said in the release the FDA encourages anyone eligible to receive a booster shot.



“As we head into fall and begin to spend more time indoors, we strongly encourage anyone who is eligible to consider receiving a booster dose with a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine to provide better protection against currently circulating variants,” Califf said.

Student Health Services will hold clinics for students to get the booster Wednesday mornings from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and Friday afternoons from 1-4 p.m. Starting the week of Oct. 3, the clinic will run Tuesday mornings from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and Wednesdays from 1-4 p.m.

The Pfizer booster will be administered, according to the SHS website.

According to the website, vaccines are given on a walk-in basis or by appointment, which can be scheduled in the MyChart app or by phone at 614-292-4321. Upon arrival, students will need to register at the ground floor registration desk. If available, students should also bring their insurance card.

University spokesperson Dave Issacs said in an email students, faculty and staff can receive a booster for free. SHS might bill a patient’s insurance if they have it on file, but they will not be asked to pay out of pocket.

Those who have already been vaccinated should bring their vaccination cards to get the booster, according to the Wexner Medical Center.

Anyone can also get their booster at Wexner Medical Center’s Same-Day Care locations throughout Franklin County:

– McCampbell Hall, 1581 Dodd Drive, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday

– 160 W. Wilson Bridge Rd., Suite 100, in Worthington, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday

– 543 Taylor Ave., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday

– 1800 Zollinger Rd., in Upper Arlington, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday