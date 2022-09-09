Ohio State’s Provost’s Early Career Scholars program, designed to support new faculty in the first years of their careers, has selected its first cohort of eight scholars.

The program is open to both incoming and current assistant professors from all disciplines who are on a tenure track, according to an Ohio State news release. The program will provide support and benefits to these professors for their first five years or until they receive tenure.

Executive Vice President and Provost Melissa L. Gilliam said in the release Ohio State will be able to further support its “extraordinary” faculty through the program.

“This program is part of our growing work to support faculty at all stages of their professional lifecycle and enable them to do their best work with an entrepreneurial, innovative and creative spirit,” Gilliam said.

The eight scholars were nominated by their college dean, and a committee of faculty members reviewed the nominations and made recommendations to the Office of Academic affairs, according to the news release.

Christina Dyar, an assistant professor in the College of Nursing and a member of this year’s cohort, said in an email the program allows professors to focus on other aspects of their careers aside from teaching.

“It provides a number of stellar opportunities for early career faculty that will accelerate our careers and facilitate innovative and meaningful research,” Dyar said.

Dyar said the program provides funding for research and projects from the Office of Academic Affairs, opportunities to interact with university leaders and a year off from teaching responsibilities.

Support from the university through programs like the Early Career Scholars program is important because it gives early-career faculty the confidence needed to succeed, Dyar said.

“By recognizing faculty who are doing innovative and forward-thinking research early in their careers, this gives us a bit more confidence to persist through these periods of self-doubt and inevitable bumps in the road,” Dyar said.

Brian Skinner, an assistant professor in the Department of Physics and a member of this year’s cohort, said while the program is just getting started, it has been a great experience so far.

“So far, it’s been good,” Skinner said. “I mean, it’s definitely great to get that extra support for, you know, your research and building up your research group.”

Skinner said the Early Career Scholars program helps faculty during the point of their careers when they are under the most pressure and need the most support.

“You know that coming up in five years or so you’re going to be evaluated for tenure, at which point you’re either hired forever, or you’re fired, and that is sort of looming over you,” Skinner said. “So, it’s a moment where it’s kind of like you’re thrown into a pool and told to swim.”

Skinner said the program also helps its members by giving them some of their time back.

“Of course, there are just many things that try to take your time away from you, like time you have to spend applying for funding, time you have to spend preparing lectures,” Skinner said. “One of the nicest things about this program is it just gives you some of your time back in terms of some extra funding and some relief from having to teach.”