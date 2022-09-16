The No. 23 Ohio State field hockey team lost its second game of the season Friday to the No. 3 Maryland Terrapins by a score of 4-2.

The Buckeyes (3-2) carried a lead into the fourth quarter, but the Terrapins (7-0) connected for three goals late in the game which sealed their victory.

Head coach Jarred Martin said despite the loss, it was still a strong showing for the Buckeyes.

“It stings for sure, but I’m just really proud of some of the stuff we did today,” Martin said.

The first quarter was a back-and-forth fight during which neither team scored. Maryland got off four shots and two corners, and the Buckeyes managed two shots of their own.

Senior midfielder Leanne Bough said the message going into the game was to attack early.

“We wanted to come out and start really strong offensively,” Bough said. “That didn’t really happen for the first five, 10 minutes. We had some cards, had some players down, but I really think our defense stepped up.”

Maryland broke the scoreless tie four minutes into the second quarter when graduate midfielder Danielle Van Rootselaar scored, assisted by senior defender Maura Verleg and sophomore midfielder Kylee Niswonger.

The Buckeyes answered quickly just over a minute later when sophomore midfielder Hallie Brost scored her team-leading third goal of the season to tie the game. Martin said the team didn’t shy away after Ohio State fell behind Maryland early.

“Our response was pretty immediate to tie it back up,” Martin said. “We just believe in each other, which I thought was good to see.”

Junior goalkeeper Abby Danson had six saves at the end of the first half on 13 shots faced.

The Buckeyes got a penalty corner in the third quarter, and they capitalized when senior forward Sarah Charley found the back of the cage, assisted by senior midfielder Emma Goldean and sophomore midfielder Claudia Thomas.

Maryland was awarded a penalty stroke in the fourth quarter and sophomore forward Hope Rose connected to tie the game up late.

Maryland scored with 10 minutes left in the game to take the lead on a fast-break goal scored by graduate midfielder Leah Crouse with an assist from Van Rootselaar.

Ohio State has another ranked matchup up next against No. 17 Wake Forest, and Bough said the Buckeyes will need to move on and prepare for their next game quickly.

“It’s just a reset,” Bough said. “Starting now and just coming into practice tomorrow with the mindset that we have Wake Forest on Sunday, focusing on the film, we’re going to watch on them and just executing the game plan for them.”

Ohio State will return to Buckeye Varsity Field on Sunday to play Wake Forest at 1 p.m.