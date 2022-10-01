The No. 24 Ohio State field hockey team won its first game since Sept. 4 and beat Michigan State 2-1 in overtime in its return to Buckeye Varsity Field Friday.

Senior midfielder Emma Goldean sealed the win for the Buckeyes (4-5, 1-3 Big Ten) after scoring her second goal of the season 3:53 into overtime.

Goldean’s game-winning goal was assisted by senior back Delaney Lawler and ended the Buckeyes five-game losing streak.

“I just saw a bouncing ball coming my way, and I was like, ‘I know what I need to do’,” Goldean said. “As soon as it started bouncing in the circle, I was like, ‘Oh this is it.’”

After a scoreless first quarter, the Spartans (4-5, 0-4 Big Ten) got on the board early in the second when sophomore midfielder Ellie Rutherford scored off a rebound, giving Michigan State a 1-0 lead.

Rutherford scored while senior goalkeeper Abby Danson remained on the ground after diving for the prior shot. The assist was credited to fifth-year forward Isa van der Weij.

The Buckeyes took four shots in the quarter but were on target just once, saved by Spartans sophomore midfielder Jillian Bonczewski.

After a scoreless third quarter, Lawler scored for Ohio State with 12:45 left in the fourth. The Moorestown, New Jersey, native was assisted by junior midfielder Sarah Richards, beginning with a penalty corner.

It was the Buckeyes’ first goal since their game against Maryland Sept. 16.

Once in overtime, Goldean was able to end the game with her 15th-career goal in overtime.

Even after a win, Goldean said the focus for the team is Sunday’s game against Kent State.

“We play Kent State next, so starting now, we’re focusing on them and getting ready and giving it our all, playing it like it’s our last game of the season,” Goldean said.

Lawler said the Buckeyes’ approach to this game after last weekend was encouraging.

“The response this week is honestly what stayed with me,” Lawler said. “The coaches took notice of it, we took notice of it, and it was contagious throughout for the whole week.”

Buckeyes head coach Jarred Martin said he believes the team can build from the win.

“I told our team, ‘Any great story or any great run, it starts with one,’” Martin said. “We’ve got to take this game today, build it into Kent State — who is a great team — and try to see if we can get some momentum going for us.”

The Buckeyes are back at Buckeye Varsity Field Sunday to play Kent State at 1 p.m.