No. 3 Ohio State now knows when it will take the field for its first road test of 2022.

The Buckeyes will kick off in East Lansing, Michigan, against Michigan State Oct. 8 at 4 p.m. on ABC, the athletic department announced Monday.

In Ohio State’s first four games, it has kicked off at noon just once against Arkansas State Sept. 10 and 7:30 p.m. three times against then-No. 5 Notre Dame Sept. 3, Toledo Sept. 17 and Wisconsin Saturday.

The Buckeyes’ first 3:30 p.m. start comes this Saturday in a homecoming matchup against Rutgers on Big Ten Network, rounding out their five-game homestand to open the season.