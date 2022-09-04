No. 2 Ohio State survived its first test of the season after taking down No. 5 Notre Dame 21-10 Saturday at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes got an important resume win with their first top-five home opener in program history, as third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud threw two touchdowns, and the Jim Knowles-led defense held the Fighting Irish scoreless after halftime.

However, after third-year receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s injury in the first quarter looked like another blow to Brian Hartline’s wideouts, both second-years Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr. picked up where Smith-Njigba left off. The two combined for 10 receptions, 146 yards and a touchdown, showing glimpses of what each receiver has the potential to become.

“When we lost Jaxon we got a little bit out of rhythm,” head coach Ryan Day said. “We missed on a few things early and got off schedule. And that last quarter says a lot about our team and C.J. Stroud was right in front of that.”

Before Smith-Njigba’s injury, fellow third-year receiver Julian Fleming also missed Saturday’s game with an undisclosed injury.

Stroud credited his receivers for stepping up in Smith-Njigba’s absence, calling his No. 1 wideout “the best receiver in the country.” He said no matter how well people may think the Buckeyes played, Stroud believes they played well because they won.

Furthermore, Stroud credited Egbuka and Harrison Jr. specifically for playing well, as well as graduate receiver Xavier Johnson for making plays when it mattered.

“X stepped up huge,” Stroud said. “Emeka had a hell of a game, Marv played well. At the end of the day when you boil it down you look at the scoreboard.”

Stroud found seven different receivers while completing 24 passes. Although the Buckeyes may not currently have any of their top three receivers from the 2021 season, the group at their disposal seems more than capable of replicating that success.

While his teammates heaped praise, Egbuka echoed Stroud’s words of playing to win rather than for statistics. After leading the Buckeyes in receptions and yards on Saturday, the wideout said he believes his teammates are just as capable of having big games.

“I feel we’re the best wide receiver room in America,” Egbuka said. “So anyone who goes on the field is going to be able to execute their plays down to the T. And everyone who stepped on the field tonight played great.”