The Ohio State football team ran roughshod over the Toledo Rockets on Saturday night winning 77-21, putting up the second-most single-game yards in program history at 763. Third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for 367 yards and five touchdowns as eight different players combined for 11 touchdowns.

However, it was the defense that showed depth and the ability to adjust without key starters. Although the Buckeyes were without second-year defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. and safeties graduate Tanner McCalister and fifth-year Josh Proctor, the defense forced two turnovers and held Toledo to 307 yards of total offense.

“It was good to get two turnovers on defense,” head coach Ryan Day said. “Their quarterback was very athletic, made a lot of plays. There were a few things here we got to clean up going into conference play. But certainly, when you look at the scoreboard, we were proud of what we did.”

The defense was repeatedly tested by fourth-year quarterback Dequan Finn, who threw for two touchdowns and ran in another while accumulating 223 total yards of offense. After giving up a single touchdown through the first two weeks, the Buckeye defense allowed the Rockets to find the endzone three different times.

Day said Proctor, McCalister and Hall “were all available” but felt coming out of warm-ups it was “the right thing to do” to sit them. While facing adversity without some of its key contributors, Ohio State used younger players such as first-years defensive end Caden Curry and safety Sonny Styles to great effect.

The Ohio State defense forced its first two turnovers of the season after halftime. Not even 30 seconds into the third quarter, fourth-year safety Ronnie Hickman intercepted Finn at midfield for the Buckeyes’ first takeaway of the season.

“Prior to the season we drove the point to get turnovers,” Hickman said. “You definitely want one. It doesn’t always go the way you want, but I’m just glad we’re getting started this week.”

Midway through the fourth quarter, graduate defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste induced a strip sack on second-year quarterback Tucker Gleason, one of two sacks for Jean-Baptiste on the night.

Second-year defensive end Jack Sawyer said the Buckeyes practice forcing turnovers. He also believes the defensive line will continue to sack the opposing quarterback consistently leading to more opportunities for the offense.

“I think all of us (defensive) ends have been rushing really well,” Sawyer said. “I think the sacks are coming. That’s not something to be worried about with us.”

Although giving up big plays continue to plague the Buckeyes — evident by both of Finn’s touchdown passes going for 40 or more yards — defensive coordinator Jim Knowles through three weeks is showing a propensity to make the correct defensive adjustments.

Some may view Finn’s three-touchdown performance as an indictment on the defense, but the Buckeyes believe facing a dual-threat quarterback will be beneficial for Big Ten play.

“We honestly haven’t played an athlete like that at quarterback,” Sawyer said. “I think it’s great for us to see a guy like that. The Big Ten has a lot of dynamic quarterbacks and I think it’s going to help us going into Big Ten play.”