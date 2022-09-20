C.J. Stroud, like most kids, had play time in the backyard.

It was there he developed his love of playing football and the abilities he possesses in his second year quarterbacking for the Buckeyes.

Despite being over 2,000 miles from his home in Inland Empire, California, Stroud puts the skills on display from his childhood backyard football games on the field in Columbus, continuing to climb draft boards and bettering his chance at redemption in winning the Heisman Trophy.

“Growing up, just playing in the backyard back home in Cali with my boys, just back in the backfield, just playing whatever,” Stroud said. “I definitely think that you build that knack for the game then, and then you continue to grow.”

Stroud’s growth continues to show, as he completed 22-of-27 passes with 367 yards and five touchdowns in just under three full quarters of play against Toledo Sept. 17, earning Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week for the third time in his career.

Saturday marked Stroud’s sixth-career game with at least five passing touchdowns. The only other players in Ohio State program history to have multiple games with five or more passing touchdowns are J.T. Barrett, who had four such games, and Bobby Hoying, who had two.

“You saw, I would say, a variety of throws tonight,” head coach Ryan Day said Sept. 17. “You saw some in the red zone and a couple on third down, and that’s where you make your money as a quarterback.”

With college football and the NFL having different metrics to calculate a quarterback’s passer rating, Stroud registered a 256.77 rating against the Rockets, the fourth-best single game performance in college football this season so far. However, according to Pro Football Focus, Stroud’s adjusted passer rating to the NFL’s standards would have registered a perfect 158.3 mark, something that has only been done 65 times in the NFL’s 102-year history.

Stroud said Saturday he entered this season with a lot more confidence, stemming from his record-setting Rose Bowl performance against Utah on Jan. 1.

“I think that maybe clicked, maybe that was an on-and-off that I first put on in that Rose Bowl game last season,” Stroud said. “Playing confident in that game kind of forced the momentum to roll and for me to be confident this season.”

Stroud is emerging as the Heisman Trophy frontrunner, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, as he is tied for first in the Football Bowl Subdivision with 11 touchdown passes. His 72.9 completion percentage ranks eighth in the FBS and he’s 13th in passing yards with 941, despite only attempting 28.3 passes per game, 62nd in the country.

It helps when Ohio State boasts one of the deepest wide receiver rooms in the country, as second-years Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka both rank in the top 10 in receiving yards per game in the FBS.

That’s not to mention the impact of third-year wide receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming’s return to the lineup, as Smith-Njigba hauled in two catches for 33 yards and Fleming had a pair of receiving touchdowns.

Stroud’s physical abilities to distribute the wealth aren’t his only gift, though.

Offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson said Stroud’s mental approach to playing quarterback is “definitely one of the best” he’s ever seen.

“Sam Bradford was the first guy I thought had the quickest mind, and I would say C.J. ‘s rivals his,” Wilson said Sept.17. “And not only the ability to have a quick mind, but the ability to see and process because where’s your vision, what are you seeing. I think he sees things very, very clearly.”

The Buckeyes gunslinger has the offense firing on all cylinders, as they once again lead the country with 565.3 yards of total offense per game and are 10th in FBS scoring at 47.7 points per game.

This success will be tested with a Wisconsin defense that holds opponents to eight points and just 170 passing yards per game coming to Columbus Saturday.

Stroud said God “called” him to play football and, despite the success, he always wants to “keep my head down and work.”

“When we do win, God willing, I can give his name all the glory and praise, so I think that kind of plays into it,” Stroud said. “God gave me the talent, now I have to put in the work.”