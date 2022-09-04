Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles takes feedback from Buckeyes’ offensive linemen on their opposing defenders at the line of scrimmage.

Knowles said he did so throughout the preseason, and second-year defensive lineman Mike Hall Jr. has stood out far longer than fall camp. The reasoning revealed itself Saturday, as Hall recorded four tackles and a sack to help No. 2 Ohio State fend off No. 5 Notre Dame.

“They’ll tell you he’s the hardest guy to block. Mike Hall certainly was that,” Knowles said. “He deserved that. It was great to see him go off tonight.”

After third-year running back Miyan Williams extended the Buckeyes’ lead to 11 points halfway through the fourth quarter, Hall made his presence felt on the next drive.

On 3rd and 10, Hall sacked Notre Dame second-year quarterback Tyler Buchner, forcing a three-and-out and all but sealing Ohio State’s comeback victory. Buchner and the Fighting Irish held a halftime advantage on the scoreboard and statistically, but trusting the process was something Hall believes shut out their opposition in the second half.

“Just do exactly what we did in the first half: just try to stop the run. That’s what coach Mick (Marotti) always preaches about in the weight room and on and off the field,” Hall said. “I feel like that’s what we did well.”

Hall gave Notre Dame’s offense fits throughout much of Saturday’s highly anticipated game, which was Ohio State’s first top-five season opener in program history.

The Streetsboro, Ohio, native recorded two tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry. Hall’s impact spread across the Buckeyes defense, fourth-year linebacker Tommy Eichenberg said, who posted game-highs of nine tackles and three for loss.

“When a guy like Mike plays like that, it just helps the linebackers out,” Eichenberg said. “He just played really hard.”

Saturday served as the first start of Hall’s Buckeye career, and he said he learned that news earlier in the week from defensive line coach Larry Johnson.

After playing in four games while redshirting during his debut season last year, Hall doubled his the number of tackles he had in all of 2021 against the Fighting Irish Saturday. Hall turned heads over the offseason, and he said he’s done so by giving everything he’s got.

“I just came out there and played my hardest and just gave it my all,” Hall said. “I heard I was starting by coach J just a couple days before the game, so I really just took that to heart. Just came out, just gave it my all.”