Entering Week 2 of the college football season after a comeback victory in a top-five matchup, the Buckeyes don’t plan to take their foot off the pedal.

No. 3 Ohio State (1-0) dropped one spot in the AP Top 25 despite defeating then-No. 5 Notre Dame Sept. 3, prevailing in a 21-10 victory, during which the Buckeyes kept the Fighting Irish off the scoreboard in the second half.

Third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud said Ohio State relished in its win but must keep its focus on playing Arkansas State Saturday in the first meeting between the Buckeyes and Red Wolves.

“Definitely got to have a short-term memory, but at the same time, you got to enjoy your victories, and you got to smell your flowers. I feel like we do a great job of that here,” Stroud said. “Notre Dame definitely weren’t bums. They were a good team, so really proud of my guys, and now we move on and go to Arkansas State.”

The Red Wolves (1-0) earned their first win Saturday 58-3 over Grambling State, totaling 572 yards of offense while holding the Tigers to an average of two yards per play.

Red Wolves redshirt senior quarterback James Blackman, in his second year with the program after transferring from Florida State, completed 75 percent of his passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns in addition to two rushing scores.

Blackman connected with redshirt senior wide receiver Champ Flemings, who joined from Oregon State via the transfer portal, seven times for 122 yards and a score.

“They come from very good programs, and so they have talent,” Day said. “I know with that coaching staff, they’re much improved this year, so we got to do a really good job of getting ready for a noon kickoff because that’s a lot different than it was last week and then playing up to our standard.”

Arkansas State assistant head coach and defensive coordinator Rob Harley — a member of the Buckeyes’ 2002 national championship team and the great, great nephew of former Ohio State All-American Chic Harley — guides a Red Wolves defense that limited Grambling State to just three points.

Red Wolves redshirt senior defensive end Thurman Geathers recorded three tackles for loss and a sack last week, opening his second season at Arkansas State strong after transferring from Louisville following the 2020 season.

Playing against a team that scored 58 points behind efforts from players who joined via the transfer portal, Day said Ohio State needs to lean on “competitive stamina” in order to not overlook Arkansas State.

“Can we bring it every single week?” Day said. “I say this, and coaches say it all the time, but we create our standard and what is our standard. So, it’s been about us. It always has been about us, and we’ll continue to use that message this week.”

Ohio State’s offense had to adjust against Notre Dame to the loss of third-year wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who was limited due to a leg injury suffered in the first half Sept. 3. Day said the Buckeyes are evaluating Smith-Njigba leading up to playing the Red Wolves, and they want to make sure he’s close to 100 percent before he can return to the field.

Running backs second-year TreVeyon Henderson and third-year Miyan Williams paced the Buckeyes’ ground game against Notre Dame, splitting carries almost evenly at 15 and 14 carries, respectively, for 175 combined rushing yards and a touchdown.

“I thought they really complemented each other well,” Day said. “I felt it when we were on the field, but after watching the film, boy, it was pretty impressive to watch those guys run that way.”

Ohio State’s new-look defense under defensive coordinator Jim Knowles found its rhythm in the second half against the Fighting Irish, allowing 72 yards of offense and two completions.

Up front, second-year defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. totaled four tackles and a sack, complementing a secondary that allowed 49 passing yards combined in the third and fourth quarters.

The Buckeyes look to progress and make adjustments against the Red Wolves, but second-year defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau said they’re preparing just as they would any other week.

“We got to treat everybody as if we’re playing the best team, and I think we can’t set our standard low,” Tuimoloau said. “I think there’s no time to take your foot off the gas. I think all gas, no brakes and just making sure we know our plays and we’re playing Buckeye ball.”

Ohio State and Arkansas State will meet for the first time Saturday at noon at Ohio Stadium. Big Ten Network will broadcast.