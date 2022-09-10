The Buckeyes left few doubts about the potency of their offense Saturday.

Third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for 351 yards and four touchdowns to guide No. 3 Ohio State (2-0) over Arkansas State (1-2) 45-12.

The Buckeyes forced a three-and-out on the first drive of the game, then drove 96 yards downfield to cap an eight-play sequence with a touchdown. Stroud connected with second-year wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. on a 42-yard pass to give Ohio State a lead it didn’t relinquish.

Arkansas State totaled 276 yards of offense, including 142 in the second quarter in which Red Wolves freshman kicker Dominic Zvada kicked a pair of field goals. Zvada provided all 12 of Arkansas State’s points via field goals, including a 45-yarder in the third quarter.

Red Wolves redshirt senior quarterback James Blackman threw for 188 yards, including 105 to redshirt senior wide receiver Champ Flemings.

Harrison, Henderson heat up

Harrison had one of his best performances as a Buckeye receiver Saturday.

He became the second Buckeye wide receiver to catch three touchdowns in two separate games in his career, joining Joey Galloway who first achieved the feat in 1993 and 1994.

By halftime, Harrison averaged 26.3 yards per catch, hauling in two scores among four receptions through the first two quarters.

Harrison racked up 184 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

On the ground, second-year running back TreVeyon Henderson found the end zone more than once for the first time this season. He ran for 87 yards and two scores on the ground.

Making the stops

Despite allowing the Red Wolves to score more Saturday than the Fighting Irish’s 10 points in the season opener, Ohio State didn’t allow a touchdown.

In the opening quarter, the Buckeyes gave up 40 yards of offense. They were outpaced in the second quarter, surrendering 142 yards but still held the Red Wolves to just 2.2 yards per carry in that span.

Ohio State didn’t allow Arkansas State many extra opportunities. The Red Wolves converted just five of their 20 third-down attempts.

Arkansas State’s 276 yards of total offense are the fewest allowed by Ohio State since 224 during Week 12 against then-No. 7 Michigan State last season.

Up next

The Buckeyes will battle in-state foe Toledo next Saturday at 7 p.m. in Ohio Stadium.