Third-year wide receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming will be “game-time decisions” when No. 3 Ohio State hosts Toledo.

Twelve players are listed on the Buckeyes’ status report ahead of the third game of the season.

Graduate linebacker Teradja Mitchell will miss his first game of the season, as he’s listed as unavailable. Mitchell, who was one of Ohio State’s six captains during the 2021 campaign, played in all 13 games and made eight starts a year ago.

Third-year tight end Joe Royer will also miss his first contest of the year after seeing time against then-No. 5 Notre Dame and Arkansas State.

The full status report is below:

Game-time decisions

WR Julian Fleming

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Unavailable

DE Omari Abor

WR Kamryn Babb

SAF Jantzen Dunn

CB Jordan Hancock

SAF Jaylen Johnson

LB Mitchell Melton

LB Teradja Mitchell

DL Zach Prater

RB Evan Pryor

TE Joe Royer