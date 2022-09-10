Third-year wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be a game-time decision when No. 3 Ohio State kicks off against Arkansas State Saturday.

Smith-Njigba suffered a leg injury against then-No. 5 Notre Dame during the season opener Sept. 3. He was limited in the second half, and head coach Ryan Day said Tuesday the Buckeyes want to make sure Smith-Njigba is close to “100 percent.”

Fellow third-year wide receiver Julian Fleming is also a game-time decision against the Red Wolves. He didn’t play against the Fighting Irish Sept. 3.

Although unlisted ahead of the season opener, graduate wide receiver Kamryn Babb and second-year cornerback Jordan Hancock will miss Saturday’s game against Arkansas State.

Babb had a “setback” during the preseason, and Hancock has reportedly dealt with a leg injury.

The full status report is below:

Game-time decision:

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

WR Julian Fleming

Unavailable:

WR Kamryn Babb

CB Jordan Hancock

CB Lloyd McFarquhar

LB Mitchell Melton

RB Evan Pryor