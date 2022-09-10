Third-year wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be a game-time decision when No. 3 Ohio State kicks off against Arkansas State Saturday.
Smith-Njigba suffered a leg injury against then-No. 5 Notre Dame during the season opener Sept. 3. He was limited in the second half, and head coach Ryan Day said Tuesday the Buckeyes want to make sure Smith-Njigba is close to “100 percent.”
Fellow third-year wide receiver Julian Fleming is also a game-time decision against the Red Wolves. He didn’t play against the Fighting Irish Sept. 3.
Although unlisted ahead of the season opener, graduate wide receiver Kamryn Babb and second-year cornerback Jordan Hancock will miss Saturday’s game against Arkansas State.
Babb had a “setback” during the preseason, and Hancock has reportedly dealt with a leg injury.
The full status report is below:
Game-time decision:
WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
WR Julian Fleming
Unavailable:
WR Kamryn Babb
CB Jordan Hancock
CB Lloyd McFarquhar
LB Mitchell Melton
RB Evan Pryor