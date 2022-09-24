Third-year wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is among 10 Buckeyes deemed unavailable on No. 3 Ohio State’s status report for Saturday’s Big Ten-opener against Wisconsin.

Smith-Njigba will miss his second game of the season after dealing with a leg injury. He suffered the ailment in the first quarter against then-No. 5 Notre Dame Sept. 3.

Graduate cornerback Cameron Brown will also be held out of the Buckeyes’ conference-opener. It’ll be the first game missed this season for Brown, who recorded five tackles against Arkansas State Sept. 10 and a pass defended versus Toledo.

Head coach Ryan Day said Tuesday that second-year running back TreVeyon Henderson is expected to play against the Badgers. Henderson appeared to deal with a foot issue against Toledo Sept. 17, entering the locker room in the first half and being held to the second-fewest carries in his Buckeye career with four.

The full status report is below:

Unavailable

DE Omari Abor

WR Kamryn Babb

CB Cameron Brown

CB Jordan Hancock

LB Mitchell Melton

LB Teradja Mitchell

DL Zach Prater

RB Evan Pryor

TE Joe Royer

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba