Devika Carr said her path back to Ohio State has not been easy, but it has been a dream of hers to return to work in Columbus. That dream came true.

Carr, an alumna of the College of Arts and Sciences, will be replacing former Law and Society Scholars director Kevin Freeman after 16 years with the program. After graduating with a criminology and sociology degree in 2007, Carr said she is excited to return to Ohio State with the LSS.

“There are students who deserve to be led by me and to lead you, and I have a great opportunity to shape their lives and their futures,” Carr said. “When I left Ohio State, I felt like I had nothing there. Now, to bring back my family, my children, my husband, it feels like a wonderful, round circle celebration.”

After leaving Ohio State, Carr said she moved to South Florida because she didn’t have anyone left in Columbus, but wanted to return in the future.

Carr said she earned her master’s degree in criminal justice and legal perspectives from Nova Southeastern University in 2011 and returned for law school there immediately after. However, she said she didn’t always know if she wanted to go to law school and was looking at federal criminology jobs.

“I took the LSAT on a whim, and I said whatever scores I get, if I apply to law school and get in, then I’ll go,” Carr said. “I got in, and I had to go because that’s what I promised myself.”

Carr said although she believes her law degree was extremely advantageous, her degree in criminology and sociology from Ohio State both helped her become a public defender and allowed her to understand how “people’s lives are impacted by the society in which they live.”

Carr said after she became a public defender, she decided to create her own firm, specializing in domestic violence defense. However, she said she switched her focus to special education rights when her eldest son was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Coming in as the new director of the LSS program, Carr said she hopes to engage with each student in the LSS program and make them feel like they can use her as a resource.

“I want to develop a program that is recognized by the university as outstanding,” Carr said. “Not for me, but for the students to ensure they are recognized as becoming leaders on behalf of the university that we all love.”

Alana Becker, a first-year in political science and environmental policy and decision making, and a member of LSS, said she is excited to see the future of the program under Carr’s direction.

“I’ve always been involved in climate action and environmentalism, and I hope that I’ll be able to gain a better legal understanding of how to address these issues through her teaching,” Becker said.

Becker said even after experiencing her first class with Carr, she can tell Carr is very passionate about her work and has made a comforting classroom environment.

Carr said she is excited for this step in her career, and she hopes to teach students to create lasting change in society through advocacy in her new role as LSS program manager.

“I think the best thing I can do is be led by the students,” Carr said. “I want to rely on the students to be leaders for me because I want them to walk away from this program and believe their time here was successful. After meeting with some of the students, I believe I have a nice framework I can deliver that can touch upon what everyone desires. I want them to feel like they’re prepared for what’s next in their lives.”