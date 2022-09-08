Location: Bloomington, Indiana

Head coach: Tom Allen

2022 record so far: 1-0

Record against Ohio State since 2000: 0-18

What’s happened so far in 2022?

Although unranked in the AP Top 25, Indiana looks to make a statement this season. The Hoosiers, led by redshirt junior quarterback Connor Bazelak, pulled off a 23-20 home win against fellow Big Ten-team Illinois Friday — ending the game with a 75-yard drive in the final two minutes. Indiana hopes to continue its momentum going into this week of play, where it will host the Idaho Vandals Saturday.

Key offensive player:

Bazelak is already making an impression at Indiana. Previously playing three seasons at Missouri, Bazelak had his share of ups and downs, but is looking to make his name with the Hoosiers. The 2020 SEC Co-Freshman of the Year totaled 5,388 career passing yards along with 24 passing touchdowns across three seasons of play. Coupled with wide receivers graduate D.J. Matthews Jr. and junior Cam Camper — who also helped tie down the season-opening win — Bazelak and the Hoosiers offense have high hopes for the 2022 season.

Key defensive player:

After missing nearly the entire 2021 season due to a foot injury, senior defensive back Tiawan Mullen is back for 2022. Mullen was named to the 2020 All-Big Ten First Team and has 89 tackles, 20 passes defended and four forced fumbles in three seasons of play. The junior excels at maintaining good coverage while also being exceedingly physical. Paired with the Hoosiers’ team leader for interceptions — senior defensive back Jaylin Williams — this duo might be one to keep an eye on.

Weaknesses:

The Hoosiers were plagued with injuries in the 2021 season, causing 32 players to miss at least one game, with most missing the majority of the season. In addition to losing receiver duo Ty Fryfogle and Miles Marshall to the NFL Draft as well as four others to the transfer portal, the receiver room depth looks thin. If Indiana is hit with the same magnitude of injuries as the 2021 season, backup players will have to step up into much larger roles if head coach Tom Allen and the Hoosiers hope to make some noise in the Big Ten.