Ohio State men’s basketball announced its Big Ten schedule Thursday, as the Buckeyes will open the conference slate against Rutgers at the Schottenstein Center Dec. 8.
The 20-game conference schedule features home-and-home matchups against Rutgers, Northwestern, Maryland, Illinois, Iowa, Purdue and Michigan State.
Ohio State rounds out the home conference slate with three-consecutive games against Penn State Feb. 23, 2023, Illinois Feb. 26, 2023 and Maryland March 1, 2023. Maryland will serve as the Buckeyes’ senior day.
The Buckeyes’ lone regular-season matchup against Michigan this upcoming season is Feb. 5, 2023 at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Ohio State features other marquee matchups at the Schottenstein Center against Purdue Jan. 5, 2023, Iowa Jan. 21, 2023, Wisconsin Feb. 2, 2023 and Michigan State Feb. 12, 2023.
The Buckeyes open the season at home against Robert Morris Nov. 7.
Ohio State’s Big Ten conference schedule
Dec. 8 vs. Rutgers
Jan. 1, 2023 at Northwestern
Jan. 5, 2023 vs. Purdue
Jan. 8, 2023 at Maryland
Jan. 12, 2023 vs. Minnesota
Jan. 15, 2023 at Rutgers
Jan. 18, 2023 at Nebraska
Jan. 21, 2023 vs. Iowa
Jan. 24, 2023 at Illinois
Jan. 28, 2023 at Indiana
Feb. 2, 2023 vs. Wisconsin
Feb. 5, 2023 at Michigan
Feb. 9, 2023 vs. Northwestern
Feb. 12, 2023 vs. Michigan State
Feb. 16, 2023 at Iowa
Feb. 19, 2023 at Purdue
Feb. 23, 2023 vs. Penn State
Feb. 26, 2023 vs. Illinois
March 1, 2023 vs. Maryland
March 4, 2023 at Michigan State