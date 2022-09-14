Freshman midfielder Marko Borkovic and senior goalie Keagan McLaughlin were named Co-Offensive and Co-Defensive Players of the Week Tuesday, according to a release.

Borkovic scored his team-leading third goal Friday against then-No.12 Butler in a 2-0 shutout, thanks to four saves from McLaughlin.

Borkovic said he gained confidence after scoring his debut goal in his first match against Cal Poly Aug. 28.

“I take every game just game by game,” Borkovic said after the win against Butler. “I don’t think about the future. I just try and make an impact on the game ahead and have managed to do that so far. I’m going to carry on trying to do that.”

McLaughlin recorded four straight shutouts and was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week for the second week in a row. However, the Zanesville, Ohio, native did not see any action Tuesday at No. 14 Akron.

McLaughlin said he attributes the honor to his team’s overall defense.

“For me, it’s more of, like, a team honor,” McLaughlin said. “I think the back lines and the whole team, obviously, overall played extremely well.”

Borkovic, McLaughlin and the No. 22-ranked Buckeyes (4-0-2) take on the No. 15-ranked Indiana Hoosiers (2-1-1) at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium Sunday at 2 p.m.