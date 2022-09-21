Senior midfielder Xavier Green was named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week Tuesday, according to a release.

This is the fourth straight week a Buckeye earned a Big Ten honor.

Green scored his first two goals of the season against then-No. 14 Akron in a 3-3 draw Sept. 13 and then-No. 15 Indiana in a 2-1 win Sunday. He also recorded two assists this season and is second in total points on the team.

Green said Sunday it feels great to score his first goals of the season, and he is focused on helping the team get better. He said there’s more of a culture to win this season compared to previous years.

“When we step on the field, we know we have this confidence about us that we’re going to win,” Green said. “In the previous years, maybe that wasn’t quite there, or it wasn’t as strong as it is this year.”

Green and the Buckeyes take on Cleveland State Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Krenzler Field.