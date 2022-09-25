The No. 13 Ohio State’s men’s soccer team fell 1-0 to Maryland in a Big Ten battle at Ludwig Field Sunday.

The Buckeyes (5-1-3, 1-1-0 Big Ten) had only one shot on goal in nine attempts on a slightly wide header by junior midfielder Parker Grinstead. The Terrapins (5-1-2, 2-0-1 Big Ten) had only five shots but a 4-on-3 goal from freshman forward Max Riley in the 56th minute.

Ohio State continued to apply pressure, picking up seven corners to Maryland’s one, but could not convert on any.

The Buckeyes stayed aggressive, drawing 10 fouls, the fewest they’ve had in the past five games.

Redshirt freshman Max Trejo started at goalkeeper over graduate Keagan McLaughlin for the fourth-straight game while the latter continued to tend to a Grade 1 quad strain.

Freshmen midfielders Marko Borkovic, Luciano Pechota and Ashton Bilow did not play more than 60 minutes each. Borkovic leads the Buckeyes in goals and Pechota is second on the team in assists.

Maryland picked up its second shutout of the season while the Buckeyes went scoreless for the second time in as many games.

The Buckeyes return home Friday to play Rutgers (5-1-2, 2-0 Big Ten) at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m.