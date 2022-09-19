The No. 22 Ohio State’s men’s soccer team defeated No. 15 Indiana 2-1 on Alumni Day at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium Sunday.

The Buckeyes (5-0-2) controlled the first 15 minutes, although neither they nor the Hoosiers (3-2-1) were able to score. However, senior midfielder Xavier Green came up with a goal at the 19th minute due to a one-touch pass by himself and redshirt senior forward Devyn Etling in the 18-yard box.

Green, playing his fourth year under head coach Brian Maisonneuve, said there is a different feel in the locker room this season that’s “played a big difference.”

“When we step on the field, we know we have this confidence about us that we’re going to win,” Green said. “Where, in the previous years, maybe that wasn’t quite there, or it wasn’t as strong as it is this year.”

Up until the end of the first half, Ohio State heavily controlled time of possession and came up with five shots to Indiana’s one. Freshman midfielder Luciano Pechota recorded his first goal of the season at the 44th minute on an assist from freshman forward Tanner Creech and junior defender Deylen Vellios.

Pechota said he was happy with the goal and even more happy with the team’s performance behind the way the season is going.

“I was happy for the guys on our team,” Pechota said. “Beating IU is a statement, and I think that’s a big thing for us. Like, I want people to take us seriously. I feel like people see Ohio State, and they don’t expect us, but I think it’s a good thing that we’re sending a message.”

The Buckeyes picked up five quick fouls in the first 10 minutes of the second half but came out with more of a sense of urgency than the Hoosiers. Ohio State had three shots on goal in 15 minutes, two of which were saved by Indiana defenders at the goal line.

The Hoosiers’ first goal came from senior forward Herbert Endeley on a one-on-five midfield attack at the 72nd minute. After this point, Indiana came out much more aggressive and had a few more opportunities to score, but the Buckeyes’ defense, especially thanks to Vellios and redshirt junior defender Owen Sullivan, came up big late.

For the second consecutive game, redshirt freshman goalie Max Trejo started over redshirt senior Keagan McLaughlin, the back-to-back Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week, due to a Grade 1 strain in his quad, according to Maisonneuve.

While the Buckeyes have stayed aggressive the past few matches, they have also had a problem with fouls and cards. Sunday, Ohio State had only one yellow card on Vellios out of 13 total fouls.

Maisonneuve said although both his offense and defense played well, he thought the box defending was especially good for the Buckeyes Sunday.

“We had quite a few corners, but they were being aggressive,” Maisonneuve said. “They put the balls in the box. I thought our box defending was good. You know, they had that really dangerous cross with about 10 to go that snuck by the back post. But in terms of box defending, energy communication, I thought it was really good.”

Maisonneuve’s Buckeyes play at Cleveland State Wednesday 7 p.m. at Krenzler Field.