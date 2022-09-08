Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Head coach: P.J. Fleck

2022 record so far: 1-0

Record versus Ohio State since 2000: 1-11

What’s happened so far in 2022?

Minnesota opened its season with a 38-0 home victory against former Golden Gopher head coach Jerry Kill’s New Mexico State Aggies Sept. 1. The Minnesota defense — which tied Central Florida for first in the Football Bowl Subdivision in total defense in 2021 — maintained that high standard of play in the season opener. The Gophers held New Mexico State’s offense to 91 total yards and just six first downs en route to a shutout victory.

Key offensive player:

Entering his sixth year at Minnesota, running back Mohamed Ibrahim can go toe-to-toe with the best backs in college football. Ibrahim’s 2021 season was cut short when an Achilles injury in the Gophers’ season opener kept the Maryland native sidelined for the rest of the year. However, judging from Ibrahim’s 2020 season, he could be a serious difference-maker if he stays healthy. He scored 15 touchdowns and recorded 1,076 yards in seven games, setting a Minnesota record for single-season rushing yards per game.

Key defensive player:

Fifth-year linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin was one of the biggest contributors on Minnesota’s defense last season. In 12 games, he finished second on the team in total tackles with 85, while also picking up five tackles for loss and one interception. As a team captain and veteran player, Sori-Marin will likely make an impact on the field and in the locker room.

Weaknesses:

While sixth-year quarterback Tanner Morgan and his wide receiving corps can make plays, the Minnesota offense’s reliance on Ibrahim could hurt the team in the long run. If Minnesota gets in a shootout with a high-powered offense, it could struggle to keep up with its own run-heavy offense. Additionally, if Ibrahim misses more action this season, the Gophers could have trouble adjusting to his absence. In the Gophers’ first game without Ibrahim in 2021, they squeaked by Miami (Ohio) 31-26, and two weeks later, they lost 14-10 at home to a Bowling Green team that failed to qualify for a bowl game.